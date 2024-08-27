THE 39 STEPS, Directed By Kimberly Senior, To Close Out Cape Playhouse Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cape Playhouse will conclude its 98th summer season THE 39 STEPS, directed by Kimberly Senior. It is an unforgettable production with four actors playing 150 roles that continues a long-standing tradition of ending the summer season with a murder mystery. THE 39 STEPS will run August 28 to September 7 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA “where Broadway goes to summer” since 1927.

THE 39 STEPS is a fast-paced whodunit adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock. Directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced; Sakina's Restaurant), the cast features Kareem Bandealy (Act(s) of God, “Chicago Fire”); Octavia Chavez-Richmond (Knives Out, Free Guy); Lori Vega (Dial M For Murder, “Just Like That”); and Evan Zes (The Kite Runner, “Only Murders in the Building”).

“The 39 Steps is the final show of the Cape Playhouse's 98th season, and my first as Artistic Director,” said Eric Rosen. “Kimberly Senior has assembled a world class cast of comic actors to complete a season filled with some truly great performers from Broadway and beyond.”

Rosen continued, “It's a moment of celebration for us, as the theater completes its most successful season in decades. Since the end of June, the theater has been full to capacity, a sea change for an institution that had seen its audience declining for some time. To conclude a record-breaking season with this bold, hilarious, and inventive take on the Hitchcock oeuvre will bring our audience a continued feeling of joy as the summer comes to an end, and as we look ahead to our centennial in 2027 with renewed excitement for our future.”

THE 39 STEPS features scenic design by Frank J Oliva; costume design by Sarita Fellows; lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger; sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub; fight and intimacy coordination by UnkleDave's Fight-House; dialect coach JDR; and production stage manager is Lucy Houlihan. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting

THE 39 STEPS will run August 28 to September 7 at The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA. Tickets and more information are available at www.capeplayhouse.com.

ABOUT THE CAPE PLAYHOUSE:

The Cape Playhouse (Artistic Director Eric Rosen; Executive Director Nora Carey) at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts in Dennis, Massachusetts, was founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore. His vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theater with some of the world's most noted stage and screen professionals. The realization of Moore's dream has since been recognized by The New York Times' acknowledgment of the Playhouse as the “place where Broadway goes to summer.” Today, 97 years later, the theater continues to feature world-class talent in shows produced specifically for The Cape Playhouse, and it remains one of Cape Cod's premier cultural assets. In addition to professional live-theater experiences, the not-for-profit Playhouse is committed to youth programs and education. The historic theater is situated on an expansive 22-acre campus along with the Cape Cinema and the Cape Cod Museum of Art.

