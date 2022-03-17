Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Presents 'Black Identity In The Arts: Generational Perspectives'

The prolific creative output of Black and African-American visual artists has attained a dynamism not found since the early 1970s. Have America's museums and major art institutions given due recognition and exhibition space for their work? They claim to have overcome institutional racism. Is that the truth, or public relations?

To investigate these issues, Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative (SBAC) presents "Black Identity in the Arts: Generational Perspectives," a free panel discussion exploring the role of contemporary Black artists, Thursday, April 28, 6-8 p.m., at Ringling College of Art and Design's Larry Thompson Academic Center. The panel will be moderated by Sheila McKoy, a public art consultant. Panelists include Kiron B. Robinson, Greg Rumph, and Krystle Lemonias.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/220736606484156.

For more information about the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, visit www.suncoastblackartscollaborative.org. See attached release.