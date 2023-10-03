Soul & Sass Concert Comes to The Bay This Month

In celebration of The Bay's first year as a beloved and sustainable gathering place for the community, there will be five days of free activities, programs and events from October 18-22. On Sunday, October 22, 7-9 p.m., Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Will Close out “The Bay Turns One!” celebration with a free “Soul & Sass” concert, featuring the hottest soul and R&B hits of the 1960s and ‘70s.

The performance takes place at the Rusty Anchor Stage at The Bay Park, 10th Street entrance (1101 10th Street, Sarasota).

For the event, WBTT has gathered some of the company's most popular singers, including WBTT's “Soul Men” Christopher Eisenberg, Michael Mendez, Raleigh Mosley II, Leon S. Pitts II, Sheldon Rhoden and Henry Washington – joined by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who is also directing the performance – and the talented WBTT “Soul Sistas” Ariel Blue, Naarai Jacobs, Delores McKenzie and Stephanie Zandra. The artists will be accompanied by WBTT's sizzling live band, led by music director Etienne “EJ” Porter.

The concert will feature songs from favorites such as Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, The O'Jay's, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer and more. The community is invited to come sing along and dance the night away with the most exciting, show-stopping group on Florida's Cultural Coast.

“We have been honored to perform previously at The Bay and were thrilled by the turnout and inspired by the beautiful space,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “When we were approached about closing the first anniversary celebration weekend with a free concert, we didn't hesitate for a second to provide everyone in our community with this incredible opportunity. Sarasota is fortunate to have a resource like The Bay that has become ‘one park for all' – we hope everyone will come out and enjoy the many free festivities!”

The concert is open and accessible, free and welcoming to all; however, registration is encouraged at Click Here. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets as seating will not be provided. For more about “The Bay Turns One” and explore additional free offerings, visit TheBayTurnsOne.org. For more about WBTT, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.