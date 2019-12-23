Sarasota Orchestra's Masterworks Series Will Feature Mozart and Mahler

Sarasota Orchestra welcomes guest pianist Shai Wosner and conductor Steven Sloane to perform a program that pays homage to the two most venerated composers in classical music, Mozart and Mahler.

Steven Sloane's extraordinarily creative and visionary concepts have garnered him respect in artistic circles as well as in the realm of cultural politics. A student of Eugene Ormandy, Franco Ferrara and Gary Bertini, he has served as Music Director of the Spoleto Festival USA and of Opera North in Leeds. He also served as Music Director of the American Composers Orchestra and Principal Conductor of the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra (2007-2013). Steven Sloane is a frequent guest with prestigious orchestras all over the world. As the long-term General Music Director of the Bochum Symphony, which he transformed into one of Germany's leading orchestras, Steven Sloane pushed forward the building of the orchestra's own music center, the Anneliese Brost Musikforum Ruhr. It was inaugurated in October 2016 to international acclaim.

The concert showcase Wosner's performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21. Wosner's performances reflect a degree of virtuosity and intellectual curiosity that has made him a favorite among audiences and critics, who note his "keen musical mind and deep musical soul" (NPR's All Things Considered). Born in Israel, Mr. Wosner enjoyed a broad musical education from a very early age, studying piano with Opher Brayer and Emanuel Krasovsky, as well as composition, theory, and improvisation with André Hajdu. He later studied at The Juilliard School with Emanuel Ax. Mr. Wosner is on the faculty at the Longy School of Music in Boston. He resides in New York with his wife and two children. The concert concludes with Mahler's Symphony No. 1 (The Titan).

When:

Friday, January 17, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 19, 2:30 p.m.

Please call the box office at (941) 953 3434, or visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org to purchase tickets.





