Sarasota Orchestra Releases Music Center Survey
Sarasota Orchestra's online survey is open now until Friday, Nov. 18.
Sarasota Orchestra released a public survey Wednesday afternoon to collect feedback about the organization, its planned music center and how the Orchestra might use this new project to better serve the community.
In March, Sarasota Orchestra announced plans to build a music center on 32 acres at 5701 Fruitville Road between Honore Avenue and Cattlemen Road. The Orchestra will use survey results to inform a masterplan that reflects the community's input.
Aspirations for the music center currently include the region's first acoustic concert hall, a recital hall, rehearsal spaces, practice rooms and administrative offices. The site will also include about 12 acres of publicly accessible green spaces, such as parks, walking trails and water features.
Sarasota Orchestra is facing an urgent need for increased performance, education, rehearsal, storage, and administrative space to accommodate more concert dates and greater participation in Sarasota Orchestra's youth programs.
"In telling the story of every world-class orchestra, there was a turning point when they set their future in stone by building a best-in-class concert hall," said Tom Koski, chair of Sarasota Orchestra's board of directors. "After 74 years, our Sarasota Orchestra has reached that time. We either remain a transitory orchestra, struggling to find venue days to perform or rehearse, or we build a home where our education programs, professional orchestra and international teaching festival can flourish."
How: Find the survey at: www.SarasotaOrchestra.org/MusicCenterSurvey
When: Sarasota Orchestra's online survey is open now until Friday, Nov. 18
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician PAUL REISER is one of Hollywood's most prolific creatives—and he shows no signs of slowing down. Paul Reiser will be bringing his newest standup tour to the Van Wezel on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets on sale now.
FST Announces Collaboration With Milagro Theatre and Playwright Bernardo Cubría
October 26, 2022
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is proud to announce that the National New Play Network (NNPN) has awarded the theatre $10,000 to support a new collaboration with Milagro Theatre, based in Portland, OR, as well as with California-based playwright Bernardo Cubría.
FST Celebrates the Music and Impact of Stevie Wonder in New Cabaret
October 25, 2022
Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, A Place in the Sun - A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician whose catalogue spans six decades and multiple musical genres. Created by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, this all-new Cabaret takes audiences through the beloved songbook of musical pioneer Stevie Wonder.
The Sarasota Concert Association Presents A CHANTICLEER CHRISTMAS Next Month
October 25, 2022
The Sarasota Concert Association presents the GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer in their popular A Chanticleer Christmas on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Sarasota Opera House.
Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll Comes to the Van Wezel Next Month
October 24, 2022
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.