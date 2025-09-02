Sarasota Opera Opens Ticket Sales at the Box Office

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale at the Sarasota Opera Box Office for the 2025/2026 season. As of Tuesday, September 2, tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office, located at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, via phone at 941 -328-1300, Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 4 PM, or online at sarasotaopera.org.

After a two-year hiatus, the company is bringing back its fall opera, which will be Così fan tutte, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, opening October 31, followed by Sarasota Youth Opera’s production of Hans Krása’s Brundibár November 8 and 9. The Winter Festival will open February 14, 2026 with Puccini’s La bohème and continue with The Merry Widow by Franz Lehár, Il trovatore by Giuseppe Verdi, and Susannah by Carlisle Floyd. Floyd would have celebrated his 100th birthday along with the Opera House in 2026. His Of Mice and Men, presented in 2013, was the most recent American opera performed by the company. Multiple performances of all four productions run through March 29.

On April 11, 2026, the company will present a commemorative concert and gala event celebrating 100 years of the historic Sarasota Opera House. For more information on the 2025-2026 season and events, go online, call 941-328-1300, or visit the Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.