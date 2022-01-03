Sarasota Jewish Theatre Announces 2022 Season Lineup

The Sarasota Jewish Theatre has announced its lineup of three upcoming performances for 2022.

Each play will have 1 preview and four performances, and separate Zoom discussion with the cast and directors. The company also hopes to stream the plays for a week following the live performances but have not yet received clearance from the Actor's Union.

The Sarasota Jewish Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company dedicated to the presentation of plays, performances and programs which celebrate Jewish culture, values, literature, history, and experience.

Learn more about the lineup below and at https://jfedsrq.org/sjt.

Rose

Rose blends the personal with the political as it traces Rose's story from the devastation of Nazi-ruled Europe to living the American dream in Miami Beach. A one-woman tour-de-force starring Carolyn Michel and directed by Howard Millman, Rose's life shockingly connects horrific 20th century events to images that play out on our tv's today. A Zoom discussion with the cast and director will be available.

February 2, 2022: Preview

February 3, 2022: Performance

February 5, 2022: Performance|

February 6, 2022: Performance

The Interview

In The Interview, Geraldine Librandi recreates her acclaimed performance as Bracha Weissman, a Holocaust survivor who reluctantly agrees to be interviewed for the Shoah Project. In a surprising turn of events, what begins as a simple oral history becomes a story of mothers and daughters, of forgiveness and being forgiven. Directed by Carole Kleinberg, The Interview also features award-winning actors Katherine Michelle Tanner and Jeanette Dudash. A Zoom discussion with the cast and director will be available.

March 2, 2022: Preview

March 3, 2022: Performance

March 5, 2022: Performance

March 6, 2022: Performance

Tuesdays With Morrie

Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of journalist Mitch Albom and Morrie Schwartz, his former Brandeis University professor. What starts as a casual visit turns into a last class in the meaning of life. This touching, life-affirming, deeply emotional drama, sprinkled with a generous dose of humor, will burst to life on the stage with performances by Sarasota favorite Don Walker and Derek Brookens. A Zoom discussion with the cast and director will be available.

April 6, 2022: Preview

April 7, 2022: Performance

April 9, 2022: Performance

April 10, 2022: Performance