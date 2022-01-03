Sarasota Jewish Theatre Announces 2022 Season Lineup
Performances include Rose, The Interview, and Tuesdays With Morrie.
The Sarasota Jewish Theatre has announced its lineup of three upcoming performances for 2022.
Each play will have 1 preview and four performances, and separate Zoom discussion with the cast and directors. The company also hopes to stream the plays for a week following the live performances but have not yet received clearance from the Actor's Union.
The Sarasota Jewish Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company dedicated to the presentation of plays, performances and programs which celebrate Jewish culture, values, literature, history, and experience.
Learn more about the lineup below and at https://jfedsrq.org/sjt.
Rose
Rose blends the personal with the political as it traces Rose's story from the devastation of Nazi-ruled Europe to living the American dream in Miami Beach. A one-woman tour-de-force starring Carolyn Michel and directed by Howard Millman, Rose's life shockingly connects horrific 20th century events to images that play out on our tv's today. A Zoom discussion with the cast and director will be available.
February 2, 2022: Preview
February 3, 2022: Performance
February 5, 2022: Performance|
February 6, 2022: Performance
The Interview
In The Interview, Geraldine Librandi recreates her acclaimed performance as Bracha Weissman, a Holocaust survivor who reluctantly agrees to be interviewed for the Shoah Project. In a surprising turn of events, what begins as a simple oral history becomes a story of mothers and daughters, of forgiveness and being forgiven. Directed by Carole Kleinberg, The Interview also features award-winning actors Katherine Michelle Tanner and Jeanette Dudash. A Zoom discussion with the cast and director will be available.
March 2, 2022: Preview
March 3, 2022: Performance
March 5, 2022: Performance
March 6, 2022: Performance
Tuesdays With Morrie
Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of journalist Mitch Albom and Morrie Schwartz, his former Brandeis University professor. What starts as a casual visit turns into a last class in the meaning of life. This touching, life-affirming, deeply emotional drama, sprinkled with a generous dose of humor, will burst to life on the stage with performances by Sarasota favorite Don Walker and Derek Brookens. A Zoom discussion with the cast and director will be available.
April 6, 2022: Preview
April 7, 2022: Performance
April 9, 2022: Performance
April 10, 2022: Performance