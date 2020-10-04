Sarasota Contemporary Dance Launches 15th Season, QUINCEANERA

The season kicked off at the beginning of October.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance has announced its 15th season for 2020-21, called "Quinceañera."

"Quinceañera" is a celebration of Sarasota Contemporary Dance's 15th birthday. SCD is marking its passage from girlhood to womanhood and demonstrating once again that the company is here for the long run.

The term "Quinceañera" has been chosen not only to honor company Co-Founder and Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott's Caribbean roots (Cuban American), but also to recognize and celebrate the momentous accomplishment 15 years marks in la vida de Sarasota Contemporary Dance.

Learn more about all upcoming performances at http://www.sarasotacontemporarydance.org/performances.

Shows View More Sarasota Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You