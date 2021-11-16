Sarasota Concert Association Announces Artist And Date Updates To Its 2022 Great Performers Series

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced two artist changes to its 2022 Great Performers Series. Cellist Alisa Weilerstein is joyfully expecting her second child at the end of January and therefore must regrettably withdraw from her upcoming concerts with the Detroit Symphony. We are pleased to announce that cellist Joshua Roman will perform the Dvořák Cello Concerto on the Detroit Symphony's January 20 concert. Former Principal Cellist with the Seattle Symphony, cellist Joshua Roman is also an innovative composer and has performed with orchestras around the country including the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Detroit Symphony.

The Russian National Orchestra, scheduled to perform on February 8, has had to cancel their American tour due to ongoing travel and immigration issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sarasota Concert Association is delighted to be presenting the Warsaw Philharmonic, led by Music Director Andrey Boreyko, and featuring the First Prize winner of this year's International Chopin Piano Competition, Bruce Liu. The date of this performance has been changed to Monday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The program will include Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. Founded in 1901, the Grammy Award-winning Warsaw Philharmonic is one of Poland's oldest musical institutions. Andrey Boreyko began his appointment as Music Director of the Warsaw Philharmonic in the 2019-20 season, and most recently he served as Music Director of the Naples (FL) Philharmonic. Having won the International Chopin Piano Competition just last month, 24-year old Canadian pianist Bruce Liu dazzled the audiences and judges, through multiple rounds of the competition, to emerge the winner.

"We are thrilled to be presenting the venerable Warsaw Philharmonic in April, and excited to see the sensational Bruce Liu performing one of the most beloved concertos in the piano repertoire," said Sarasota Concert Association Executive Director Linda Moxley. "We look forward to bringing back the Russian National Orchestra in a future season," she added. "We send our very best wishes to Alisa Weilerstein and her growing family during this joyous time, and we are delighted that Joshua Roman will be joining the Detroit Symphony's concert tour."

Subscribers and single ticket buyers who purchased tickets to the Russian National Orchestra will receive a letter regarding the date and artist change to the April 4 Warsaw Philharmonic concert. Those who are unable to attend the new date may contact the Sarasota Concert Association ticket office at 941-966-6161.

Single tickets start at $25. Three-concert subscriptions offer a 10-percent savings off regular prices. Five-concert subscriptions are $98 to $355. To purchase single tickets and five-concert subscriptions, visit www.SCAsarasota.org/tickets or call the box office at 941-966-6161. To choose your own 3-concert mini-series, call the box office at 941-966-6161.

The 2022 Great Performers Series at a Glance:

Thursday, January 20, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra with cellist Joshua Roman

Renowned cellist Joshua Roman joins Music Director Jader Bignamini and the Detroit Symphony in a program highlighted by Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto and Mussorgsky/Ravel's rousing Pictures at an Exhibition.

Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Pianist Emanuel Ax performs Chopin

A favorite of Sarasota audiences, legendary pianist Emanuel Ax performs an all-Chopin program of the composer's late works, including Sonata No. 3, Scherzo No. 4, a selection of nocturnes and mazurkas, and the Polonaise-fantaisie.

Friday, February 25, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Canter

Violinist Benjamin Beilman with pianist Alessio Bax

Benjamin Beilman displays his astonishing virtuosity along with

international competition-winning pianist Alessio Bax in Busoni's Sonata No. 2

and Franck's Violin Sonata.

Tuesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Canter

Takács Quartet with pianist Joyce Yang

Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang joins the internationally-renowned

Takács Quartet in their celebrated return to Sarasota, performing Ravel's String

Quartet and Schumann's Piano Quintet.

Monday, April 4, 7:30 pm, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Warsaw Philharmonic with pianist Bruce Liu

Music Director Andrey Boreyko leads the Warsaw Philharmonic in Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, and First Prize winner of this year's International Chopin Piano Competition Bruce Liu joins the Orchestra in Chopin's beloved Piano Concerto

No. 1.