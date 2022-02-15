Rising Star Sheléa To Perform At The Van Wezel

The Van Wezel will welcome Sheléa for her Natural Woman, A Night of Soul tour on Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

With widespread comparison to the vocal expertise of legendary Whitney Houston, and the piano prowess of Alicia Keys, it's no surprise that artist and actress, Sheléa, has garnered co-signs from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mary J.Blige, and David Foster just to name a few.

Sheléa blends traditional pop, jazz, R&B, and soul to bring a contemporary edge to classics, and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards. She has performed twice at the White House, the Library of Congress, Carnegie Hall, and more. 2020 marked her acting debut as Dorinda Clark in The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.

Her aptitude for vocal harmony was discovered at age two and she started writing songs on her first wooden piano by age four. She began piano lessons at age seven and her musical talent was regularly on display at Bakersfield Southside Church before age 12. However, it wasn't until Sheléa arrived at Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama when she thought about making music for a living, after gaining her first recording studio experience singing with a short-lived girl group.

On top of creating original music, Sheléa has cemented her reputation as the go-to voice for legendary tribute concerts. With a resume and list of performance credits that are as staggering as they are multi-faceted, she has traveled internationally as a featured vocalist in An Intimate Evening with David Foster singing selections made famous by Natalie Cole ("Unforgettable"), Chaka Khan ("Through the Fire"), Whitney Houston (songs from The Bodyguard motion picture soundtrack), and Toni Braxton ("Unbreak My Heart"), as well as the power duet "Tell Him" on which she sang Barbra Streisand (giving her the nickname: "The Black Barbra") with Pia Toscano singing Celine Dion.

Tickets are $22-$62 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.