Rise Above Performing Arts Presents GLORY DAYS!

Rehearsals begin today for Rise Above Performing Arts (Jacob Ruscoe, Artistic Director) upcoming production of Glory Days by Nick Blaemire (Music & Lyrics) and James Gardiner (Book Writer) which opens on Friday, November 1st and will run through November 3rd.

KEVIN Ray Johnson (The Unpredictable Times; Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera) will direct the coming of age musical with Joi Chapman as Music Director.

The show will star Ryan Modjeski (Asolo Repertory Theatre's Evita; Ah, Wilderness!) as Will, Cooper Flerlage as Andy, Addison Ruscoe (Asolo Repertory Theatre's Shakespeare in Love) as Skip and Yoshi Wilson as Jack.

The Understudies are Kai Maurice and Dylan Ramon.

A year after graduating high school, four best friends reconnect on their old school's football field. Will has called the boys together with a mission: to hack into the sprinkler system so that it goes off when the jocks who bullied them in high school take the field for a charity game. But as the guys wait for instructions on how to break into the system, they quickly realize how dramatically their lives have grown apart. With a soaring pop-rock score, Glory Days is a poignant and witty coming-of-age story about friends searching for understanding and validation as they face the consequences of growing up.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at the door or by visiting - www.riseabovearts.com





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You