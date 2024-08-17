Review: THE OUTSIDER at Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre is currently illuminating our summer with a delightfully timely comedy showcasing on its main stage - The Outsider! As a political team sets its sights on claiming the governorship, the resulting chaos is all in good fun for our entertainment. Written by the brilliant Paul Slade Smith, The Outsider has graced more than 125 stages throughout the United States. Debuting in Fish Creek, Wisconsin back in June 2015, this comedy extravaganza has been spreading joy and laughter across the nation. With his seasoned experience in both stage and screen acting, Smith artfully leverages his expertise to ensure that the actors effortlessly carry the weight of keeping the audience thoroughly amused from start to finish.

Sheffield Chastain's physical comedy in this production is like a cherry on top of a hilarious sundae, bringing a burst of humor that's hard to ignore. And then there's Eileen Ward, whose portrayal of Louise Peakes is like a whirlwind that sweeps the audience off their feet. When she first steps onto the stage as the temporary employee amidst office chaos, it's as if she's performing a masterclass in authenticity and excellence. Sure, she may not be your top choice for a work buddy, but you can't deny how she perfectly embodies the quirks and qualities of those unforgettable characters we've all encountered in the professional world.

Ah, the delightful world of politics – where politicians, campaign managers, and members of the press come together like a chaotic orchestra playing a symphony of absurdity. The stage is set for a comedy of errors, where diplomacy is just a word, and corruption lurks behind every polished smile. It's a system that values appearances over substance, creating a farce that even the most serious of us can't help but chuckle at. And in the midst of it all, stands "The Outsider" – a satirical mirror reflecting back our own collective folly, inviting us to laugh at the madness that we have created. So, let's raise a toast to wit and wisdom, and remember that sometimes, the best way to navigate through the absurdity of it all is to simply laugh along. Cheers to political satire at its finest!

The Outsider at Florida Studio Theatre has been held over until August 25th. Matinee and Evening Tickets are available at The Outsider | Florida Studio Theatre

Comments