Review: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Rise Above Performing Arts

Rise Above is a theatre group venturing into a new territory as they perform "The Diary of Anne Frank", which is the first play they have taken on. This timeless story, known to many, carries a deep emotional weight as it sheds light on the struggles of our fellow human beings. Despite the lessons learned from such narratives, we are reminded of the ongoing presence of suffering and hardship in our world.

As an introduction the audience is given a moment and requested to read the Director’s Message. In the powerful statement, there is a heartfelt plea for hope and a poignant reminder that love should always be the initial response and reaction to all circumstances. The director emphasizes that kindness and humanity must serve as the pillars of any society, and that the negative norms we have grown to accept are, in reality, not acceptable at all. It is a call to take a stand against these harmful norms and to embrace love and compassion in all our actions and interactions.

The message conveyed with empathy at the beginning of the play is crucial in establishing the emotional connection with the audience. As the stage transforms and the lights gradually fade, the setting unveils a disheveled living room, which serves as a refuge for two families evading the Axis Forces for approximately two years. Through the unfolding of "The Diary of Anne Frank," the narrative unfolds in a chronological sequence, portraying the experiences and stories of those in hiding. Meanwhile, Anne's deeply personal reflections and innermost thoughts are brought to life as she occupies a spot at stage left, seated by a modest desk illuminated by a gentle glow emanating from a small table lamp.

Tayla Wright portrayed the character of Anne Frank with such expertise that it made me reflect on how we perceive her as a character.

Anne, although known for keeping a diary as a teenager, was not the demure girl one might expect. She was actually quite a troublemaker and had a feisty disposition. It made me question if we tend to overlook these aspects of Anne's personality because of the circumstances she was in.

In a performance filled with emotional depth and poignant storytelling, Jackson Mitchell brilliantly portrayed Mr. Frank, delivering a performance that left the audience with a sense of unease and sorrow. As he delivers the ultimate fates of all the characters, the tension in the theater grew palpable, enveloping the spectators in a somber atmosphere.

The director's vision truly came to life on stage, with pregnant pauses and dramatic delivery enhancing the emotional weight of the scene. The discomfort felt by the audience mirrored the intended effect of the Director's Message, creating a powerful and unforgettable experience for all those in attendance.

Tickets are still available for Evening and Matinee shows through March 2nd.

