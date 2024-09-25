Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Van Wezel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a fun and heartwarming tale that many of us know well, "Shrek the Musical" tells the story of an embittered ogre named Shrek whose peaceful swamp home is taken over by fairy tale creatures banished by the power-hungry Lord Farquaad. With the comical Donkey by his side, Shrek strikes a deal with Farquaad to save Princess Fiona and, in return, secure the rights to his beloved swamp.

"Shrek the Musical," based on the iconic film Shrek, premiered in December 2008 with music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. The original Broadway production was a hit, receiving over 20 Tony, Drama Desk, and Grammy Award nominations. It took home awards for Best Costume Design, Outstanding Set Design, and Outstanding Actor in a Musical. Following its success, the musical went on a tour across the United States as well as international tours in the UK, Ireland, and Brazil. The production garnered both broad and critical acclaim, solidifying its place as a beloved adaptation of the beloved Shrek franchise.

Music is the vessel that carries the tale of Shrek, an often-told story that manages to feel both old hat and fresh as a daisy, thanks to its clever lyricism. To truly appreciate this modern classic, you've got to keep your ears perked for the subtle humor woven into the narrative. While the overarching themes may seem well-trodden and whimsical, grown-ups can relish in the sharp wit exchanged by the characters, the relentless barrage of witty zingers ("They labeled me a mess, because I wore a Granny dress!"), and the uproarious perspective on fantastical creatures through a comedic lens.

In the comedic realm of Shrek the Musical, the second act shines with brilliance - highlighted by the performance of “Make a Move” by Naphtali Yaakov Curry as Donkey. The song humorously depicts the notion of love being blind, with the backup dancers being none other than The Three Blind Mice. Such creativity and wit are woven throughout, offering a fresh perspective on beloved characters from Children’s books.

A standout moment in the show, according to this writer, is the pinnacle reached in “Freak Flag”. In this electrifying number, the fantasy creatures unite to embrace their uniqueness, realizing that being labeled as a “freak” is what truly sets them apart and makes them extraordinary. In this celebration of individuality, each character finds pride in their true selves.

This production captivated the audience and leaving most everyone on the edge of their seats throughout the entire show. As the curtains drew to a close, the spectators couldn't help but leave the theater with wide smiles painted on their faces, basking in the joy this performance brought.

Shrek the Musical is on a US tour until the end of 2024.

Comments