Review: PARADISE BLUE at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Paradise Blue, an absorbing story by Dominque Morisseau, writing about her hometown, is a tale that unfolds in the late 1940s in Detroit's Black Bottom neighborhood. The narrative revolves around Blue, a man in a dilemma over selling his late Father's beloved Jazz Club, Paradise. His struggle lies in the balance between preserving the rich history of the club and embracing the potential of a different future. This emotional tug-of-war pushes Blue to his limits as he grapples with a choice that carries the weight of not just his own fate, but the destiny of his beloved and thriving community.

WBTT (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe) transforms their stage into the inside of a nightclub, where the action unfolds over a few intimate tables, an upright piano, a set of drums, and a bar. The character Blue, portrayed by Al’Jaleel McGhee, is truly enigmatic in the latter part of the performance, showcasing the visible toll of a difficult decision on Blue. McGhee's portrayal is remarkable, as he conveys Blue's inner turmoil with bloodshot eyes and a disheveled appearance, evoking a sense of deep emotional struggle. Despite Blue's flaws, McGhee manages to elicit compassion from the audience, as his portrayal captures the character's distress with authenticity and moving sincerity.

Blue’s girlfriend, Pumpkin, portrayed by Amber Myers, emerges as the standout character in the show with her strong presence and unwavering support for Blue. As the story progresses, Pumpkin intricately navigates through challenging situations, showcasing a multidimensional performance. What initially appears to be a narrative centered around the male lead gradually transforms into a moving portrayal of the women in the show. Myers conveys Pumpkin's evolution from a seemingly composed maternal figure to a resilient individual who confronts adversity with grace and determination. Her portrayal exudes both vulnerability and vigor, emphasizing the depth of her character's emotional journey. Throughout the show, Myers commands every scene she appears in. The gradual transformation of Pumpkin from a genteel and unassuming presence to a formidable and empowered woman is portrayed with striking finesse by Myers. Her depiction resonates with viewers, highlighting the enduring impact of strength in the face of challenges.

Paradise Blue had a surprising and sudden ending, leaving viewers wanting more! With standout flair by all performers including McGhee, Myers, Spann as Corn, Zandra as Silver, and Pitts as P-Sam, this small but mighty cast brought to life the rich history of Detroit's Black Bottom neighborhood. The disappearance of Black Bottom, now replaced by a highway and Lafayette Park, serves as a reminder that the story presented is rooted in truth. Though not all the drama may have unfolded as depicted, the emotional weight and significance of the narrative ring true. Praise to the whole cast for their heartfelt portrayal of the afflictions and trials faced by those who once lived in this vibrant community.

Paradise Blue is playing through February 8 at WBTT. Tickets are still available for evening and some matinee shows.

