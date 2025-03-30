Review: JERSEY BOYS at Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is wrapping up the Winter Season with the iconic production of Jersey Boys. This jukebox musical, packed with toe-tapping hits and enough drama to make a soap opera blush, revolves around the tumultuous journey of four Italian boys from the Garden State. Originating back in 2004, this show has been shaking hips and breaking hearts across the world.

Jersey Boys dominated Broadway stages from 2005 to 2017, scoring eight Tony Award nominations and swiping four wins in 2006. Let's not forget the glitzy Hollywood transformation in 2014, when this musical marvel hit the silver screen. It's safe to say, this story of friendship, fame, and falsettos has left an undeniable mark on the entertainment world. Cheers to FST for bravely taking on this musical masterpiece!

This tale is not just about a rock band's rise to fame, oh no, it's about the tight-knit bond between lads navigating the rocky road of becoming men. From the highs of sold-out shows to the lows of heartbreaks and letting down loved ones, these characters wear their vulnerabilities like badges of honor. Amidst the chaos of life's ups and downs, the showbiz mantra "the show must go on" remains their anthem, as The Four Seasons hit the stage time after time. As the years pass, they drift apart, but fate has a funny way of bringing them back full circle, uniting them once more in a crescendo of nostalgia and renewed bonds.

Jersey Boys is divided into distinctive seasons, cleverly structured to showcase a new narrator for each phase of the story. Kicking off the tale with Corey Greenan embodying the role of Tommy DeVito, the confident self-proclaimed brains behind the Four Seasons, sets a strong foundation. His portrayal of a street-smart, dimpled-face scrappy character rings authentic to the Jersey vibe. The show skillfully navigates the fine line of Italian stereotypes, avoiding clichés while still capturing the essence of the culture.

In the performance, the transition unfolds seamlessly from Tommy's narrative to Bob the songwriter, portrayed by Landon Zwick. As the storyline progresses, we witness the subtle shift into autumn with Andrew Mauney embodying the silent Nick Massi. The climax of the production, guided by Nicolas Fernandez portraying Frankie Valli, takes center stage. Fernandez's commanding presence captivates the audience as he effortlessly reaches the soaring high notes of Valli's falsetto. His performance appears to be a taxing feat, with Fernandez fully immersed in his character throughout. Observing him pour his heart and soul into each musical moment is both exhilarating and draining, showcasing his dedication to the role. It may benefit Fernandez to find moments of ease within the role, allowing for a more natural and nuanced portrayal of the character he embodies with such fervor.

Casting has outdone themselves having Alan Gillespie portraying Bob Crewe. His portrayal of the hilarious suavity that Crewe embodied in real life is a testament to his well-honed craft. I recently watched The Four Seasons' induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where Crewe introduced them to the stage. The resemblance between Crewe and Gillespie was striking, from mannerisms to the exact physique. It was almost uncanny how perfectly Gillespie embodied the character of Bob Crewe.

The stage was obviously holding the spotlight, but the real stars of the show for me was the audience! Picture this: toes tapping, knees slapping, and voices chiming in with every single song. During the break, a couple seated beside us turned with a curious look and inquired if we were having a grand time. Confession time: I sheepishly revealed I didn't realize The Four Seasons were behind all those marvelous tunes we'd heard thus far. Yet, there they were, our neighbors, not just familiar with the tracks, but absolutely enamored by them. It was a radiant spectacle witnessing the crowd dive so deeply into the performance with glee and engagement!

Jersey Boys is playing on Florida Studio Theater’s Main Stage through May 25th. Matinee and Evening shows are still available at Florida Studio Theatre.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine

Reader Reviews