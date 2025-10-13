Review: FEELING GOOD at Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre's Winter Cabaret Season opens with "Feeling Good", giving us a sneak peek into what the upcoming season holds. Dressed to the nines in black-tie attire, adorned with rhinestones, this show is a nod to the classic American Songbook. "Feeling Good" effortlessly combines a fantastic song list with the trio's witty banter, creating a celebration of what a cabaret performance should embody. The Crooners—Andrew Leggieri, Russell Mernagh, and Haley K. Clay—infuse their performances with genuine adoration for the music they sing.

Spanning from the legendary Cole Porter to the iconic Van Morrison, each member brings their unique touch to the group's harmonies. However, when Leggieri passionately delivers the timeless classic "Me and Mrs. Jones” his voice soars with brilliance, charming the audience. Clay kicks off her performance with a vibrant rendition of "Stuff Like that There," showcasing excellent articulation and diction. This demonstrates a level of mastery that can only come from years of dedicated practice.

The pianist, Jim Prosser is really the star of the show, with his supreme talent. This year marks his 33rd season at the theatre! Working hand in hand with Christian "CC" Allen to set the perfect rhythm, Prosser's musical prowess shines through. The variety, from classic tunes to contemporary melodies, each song performed reflects a different era transitioning seamlessly from a touch of vaudeville charm to a hint of campiness.

“Feeling Good” is at FST’s Court Cabaret through February 1st, 2026. Matinee and evening tickets are still available. Get your tickets at Feeling Good - Florida Studio Theatre.

