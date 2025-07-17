Review: DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY at Florida Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the nondescript convalescent center, a punishment is brewing for a teen experiencing growing pains. After getting into trouble at school, he's sentenced to a unique form of community service - reading to the play's namesake, Dorothy. Thus, "Dorothy's Dictionary" unfolds as a quirky tale of unexpected connections and unlikely friendships.

What starts as a punishment quickly flourishes into a deep and meaningful friendship that grows through mutual learning, understanding and plain human connection. The audience was completely on board with the humorous moments, erupting in raucous laughter that filled the room. There were even pauses during the dialogues between the characters, where everyone seemed to catch on to the witty remarks and share a moment of recognition of their everyday life dealings.

Alice Gatling brought an undeniable charm to her portrayal of Dorothy Ross, a retired librarian with a penchant for sharing her worldly wisdom with those around her. Despite her kind yet commanding presence, Dorothy's character radiated an openness to life's myriad possibilities and perspectives. Through her interactions with "Zan," she eloquently conveyed the message that life is not a one-size-fits-all experience, but a rich tapestry of diverse paths and choices. Zan, executed with flair by Ethan Jack Haberfield, displays a delightful mix of gracefulness and genuine gratitude for the newfound exposure and attention from an adult figure. These elements have been notably absent in his young life, making this experience all the more significant for him.

“Dorothy’s Dictionary” is a tale of human kindness, something that we all could use a little more of. It is playing at FST’s Keating Theater through August 10th. Tickets are available at https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dorothys-dictionary. Evening and Matinee shows are still available.

