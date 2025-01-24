News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Kate Loprest (Lady Molly) and Adelin Phelps (Peg) lead the company.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Asolo Repertory Theatr has announced complete casting for the World Premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Lady Molly of Scotland Yard, which begins previews on January 17, 2025.  See photos from the production.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre
Florida Grand Opera Receives A Matching Gift From Tina Vidal-Duart And Carlos Duart
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Bishop-Parker Foundation
FST Opens Stage III With The Rolling World Premiere of ADVICE

Kate Loprest (Lady Molly) and Adelin Phelps (Peg) lead the company.

A new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig, writer of Crazy for You and Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park.

Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Inspired by a series of short stories by Baroness Orczy.

Photo Credit: Adrian Van Stee

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Kate Loprest, John Legget

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Kate Loprest

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Kate Loprest

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
The Cast of LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
The Cast of LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Adelin Phelps, John Legget, Christian Thompson

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Adelin Phelps, Kate Loprest

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Kate Loprest, Adelin Phelps, and the Company

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre Image
Christian Thompson, Adelin Phelps




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos