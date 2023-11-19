Photos: First Look at CRAZY FOR YOU at Asolo Rep

Asolo Repertory Theatre is currently presenting the opening show in its 65th season, CRAZY FOR YOU. This captivating Gershwin Tap Dancing Sensation, Directed and Choreographed by the Award-Winning and Tony-Nominated Denis Jones, will grace the Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts through January 4, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

Audiences will be transported back to the exhilarating Roaring Twenties with a Tony Award®-winning, toe-tapping and romantic musical comedy that has captivated audiences worldwide. Set to the iconic music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by two-time Tony Award nominee Ken Ludwig, CRAZY FOR YOU has become a timeless classic known for its spectacular dance numbers, physical comedy and heartwarming story.

Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm” and “Embraceable You,” this production promises to resonate with devoted fans while offering a fresh perspective.

The talented Denis Jones, renowned for his work spanning Broadway, national tours, regional theaters, film, and television, takes the helm as director and choreographer. On Broadway, Jones has earned Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critic's Circle, and Chita Rivera nominations for his exceptional choreography in productions like Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.

Returning to the Asolo Rep stage as Music Director is Angela Steiner, known for her remarkable work in productions such as Cabaret and Sweeney Todd, as well as her regional theater credits, including Cabaret at Barrington Stage Company, HAIR! at The Old Globe, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Geva Theatre.

Leading the cast are Daniel Plimpton, debuting at Asolo Rep as Bobby Child, and Sara Esty, also making her Asolo Rep debut as Polly Baker. Plimpton's extensive National Tours include performances in Book of Mormon, White Christmas, and Spring Awakening, while his Regional Theatre engagements span illustrious venues such as Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Pioneer Theatre, Denver Center, Bucks County Playhouse, Fulton Theatre, and the O'Neill Playwrights Conference.

Esty, a former soloist with the Miami City Ballet and a recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace Award for dance, most recently graced the Broadway stage as Meg Giry in the final company of The Phantom of the Opera. Her impressive theater credits include An American in Paris (Lise Dassin - Broadway/1st National Tour), Brigadoon (Jean - NYCC Encores!), A Chorus Line (Maggie - Encores!, Cassie - Cape Playhouse), Marie Dancing Still (The Fifth Ave. Theater, Seattle), and Alien/Nation (Williamstown Theatre Festival). In the world of film and television, she has left her mark in productions like Maestro, West Side Story (directed by Steven Spielberg), Fosse/Verdon, and EVIL.

The cast also features Danny Gardner (Bela Zangler), Candice Hatakeyama (Irene Roth), Barrett Riggins (Lank Hawkins), Craig Waletzko (Everett Baker) and Madeleine Doherty (Lottie Child).

Rounding out the cast are Lindsay Lee Alhady, Michael Warren Bingham, Delaney Benson, Darien Crago, Sarah Dearstyne, Kirsty Fuller, Beau Harmon, Leeds Hill, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Masumi Iwai, Elliott Mattox, Alex Pouloutides, Jody Reynard, Lily Rose, Maria Scherer, Michael Schimmele, Jack Wunsch and Brett Cole Young.

The creative team features Denis Jones (Director and Choreographer), Angela Steiner (Music Director), Adam Koch (Scenic Design), the late Eduardo Sicangco (Costume Design), Jason Lyons (Lighting Design), Ken Travis (Sound Design), Michelle Hart (Hair/Wig & Makeup Design), Mark Rose (Fight Director), and Patricia Delorey (Voice and Dialect Coach), Nia Sciarretta (Production Stage Manager), Jaclyn Kanter (Assistant Stage Manager), DeWanda Smith Soeder (Cultural Competency Consultant) and JZ CASTING Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting). It is with profound sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Eduardo Sicangco. His enduring legacy is etched in the remarkable designs that will continue to grace our stages. In the wake of this loss, David Covach, Asolo Rep's Costume Shop Director, will assume the role of Associate Costume Director.

CRAZY FOR YOU runs Nov. 15, 2023 - Jan. 4, 2024. Previews are Nov. 15 - 17, with opening night on Nov. 18, 2023. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Tickets start at $35 and are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at the link below.

Photo Credit: Frank Atura