Whidbey Island Center For The Arts To Reopen Mainstage Following Renovations

The Whidbey Island Center for the Arts will reopen its mainstage on March 14 following a two-month renovation project, beginning with a performance by the Whidbey Island Orchestra.

The renovation, which began in January 2026, included the installation of a new stage floor, updated curtains, upgraded theatre seating, and refreshed lobby and gallery spaces. The upgrades come ahead of the organization’s upcoming 30th anniversary later this year and are intended to support the center’s continued role as a major arts hub in Island County.

“We’re thrilled with how the renovation has gone,” said Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “We worked with the community and with our amazing renovation partners to deliver on our goal—the revitalization of WICA while staying true to our mission, to enrich lives through creating powerful shared experiences in the arts. The entire process was a community-driven effort and we couldn’t be happier with how this space will continue to enrich our patrons’ experiences now and into the future.”

The $403,000 renovation was funded in part through grassroots fundraising efforts and has brought in more than $343,000 in donations to date. Through seat sales and direct renovation contributions, WICA completed the upgrades ahead of schedule and within budget. The organization reports it needs to sell 60 additional seats to reach its fundraising goal.

“It takes a village of supporters who believe in the arts to make something like this possible,” Duncan added. “This wouldn’t have happened without our community—those who have gotten us to this point through their tireless efforts to bring the arts to the island and those who have shown up time and again in support of the idea that the arts matter.”

The reopening celebration will take place March 14 at 7:30 p.m. with the orchestra’s program Beethoven and the S.O.B.s (Sons of Bach). The evening will include an onstage dedication by WICA founder Doug Kelly followed by a post-show reception in the lobby with a no-host bar, cake, and champagne.

Additional programming connected to WICA’s 30th anniversary is scheduled through May. For more information, visit WICAOnline.org.

