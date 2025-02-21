Photos: ANNA OF THE TROPICS At Asolo Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre has released production photos of the Pulitzer Prize-winning romantic drama Anna in the Tropics, running through March 13, 2025. Directed by Marcela Lorca. Check out photos from the show.

“Nilo Cruz’s extraordinary drama Anna in the Tropics unfolds just 60 miles north of Asolo Rep in Ybor City, Florida.” stated Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein. “The play is about the transformative power of storytelling and the vital role it plays in building community.”

Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer-prize winning masterpiece has been hailed by The New York Times as “a hymn to the transforming and potentially dangerous powers of art.” In Ybor City, Florida, 1929, cigars are rolled by hand as factory workers listen to the charged voices of lectors reading from newspapers, political pamphlets, and great works of literature. When a handsome lector arrives from Cuba, he brings with him a copy of Anna Karenina, igniting a powder keg of passions. As an industrial revolution looming

Photo Credit: Adrian Van Stee

