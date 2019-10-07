Lewis Black Brings IT GETS BETTER EVERY DAY to Van Wezel

Lewis Black returns to the Van Wezel by popular demand on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8 p.m. with his "It Gets Better Every Day" tour! The "king of the rant," known for his comedic yelling, has performed across the world throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S., garnering critical acclaim as a stand-up comedian, actor and author.

One of the most popular and longest-running segments on The Daily Show with both John Stewart and Trevor Noah is "Back in Black," which grew from Black's weekly three-minute rant on whatever bothered him at the time in 1996. This success led to his first record deal with Stand Up! Records, followed by eight additional records, six of which were under the Comedy Central Records label. Black has earned five Grammy nominations and two wins (2007 and 2011) for "Best Comedy Album." He won "Best Male Stand-Up" at the American Comedy Awards in 2001 and was nominated for an Emmy in 2007 for one of his HBO specials, "Red, White and Screwed." He has performed 400+ live-streamed shows titled THE RANT IS DUE following his stand-up performances since 2014, during which he performs unique, audience-written rants from fans all over the world.

Lewis Black co-starred with Robin Williams in Barry Levinson's Man of the Year (Universal Pictures) in 2006 and famously voiced the character "Anger" in Pixar's Academy Award-winning film, Inside Out, in 2015. Black joined the cast of the ABC mini-series Madoff in 2015 playing Ezra Merkin. He has also appeared on Larry King Live, Piers Morgan Tonight, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O'Brian and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and has reported on the weather with Al Roker. In addition to a robust acting resume, Black has written three best-selling books and over 40 plays.

Tickets are $42-$87. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





