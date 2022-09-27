Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jerry Seinfeld Performances At Van Wezel Rescheduled To January 13

All tickets purchased for the September 30th performance will be honored for the new date.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Jerry Seinfeld Performances At Van Wezel Rescheduled To January 13

Due to the impending storm and out of concern for his fans, the Jerry Seinfeld show originally scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Van Wezel Performing Hall has been rescheduled to January 13, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 2023. All tickets purchased for the September 30th performance will be honored for the new date.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by this change. Patrons should hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the future performance date. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performance will have the opportunity to retain an account credit to use towards a different performance. Patrons may also donate their tickets or receive a full refund. If patrons donate their tickets, they enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families, and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

The Van Wezel Box Office will be closed from Tuesday, September 27 at noon, through Thursday, September 29. For ticketing questions, contact the box office at 941-263-6799 beginning Friday, September 30. Normal Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2022-2023 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.


