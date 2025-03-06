Jack & Priscilla Schlegel Celebrated as Florida Studio Theatre Spelman Award Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Each year, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) recognizes an individual or couple who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership through philanthropic support, stewardship, or service. This year, FST will present the 32nd Annual Spelman Award to Jack and Priscilla Schlegel, in recognition of their unwavering generosity and dedication to the theatre.

"FST exists today because of steadfast supporters like Jack and Priscilla Schlegel," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "Their commitment to our mission has helped sustain and grow this theatre for over two decades. From their enthusiastic presence in the audience to their incredible generosity, they embody what it means to be true champions of the arts."

It takes a dedicated community to make FST the regional theatre leader it is today. While the spotlight often shines on the artists on stage, it is the commitment of patrons like the Schlegels working behind the scenes that makes world-class productions possible. Their steadfast support has been instrumental in strengthening the theatre's artistic and educational programs.

The Schlegels have been donating to FST since 2002 and attending productions since 2001, demonstrating a deep and long-standing passion for the arts. They actively subscribe to Winter Cabaret, Stage III, Winter Mainstage, Summer Mainstage, and Summer Cabaret, consistently engaging with FST's diverse programming. Since 2019, they have also served as Co-Producers, supporting productions such as Bright Star, The Wanderers, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, and Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow.

In 2022, their generosity reached new heights when they made a major gift to FST, naming the Cabaret Theatre and Main Bar in the much-anticipated McGillicuddy Arts Plaza. Their continuous philanthropic efforts and this transformative contribution made them ideal recipients of the esteemed Spelman Award.

“Priscilla and I are deeply grateful and honored to be recognized by FST, said Jack Schlegel. “When Richard and Rebecca approached us in 2022 about a new Arts Plaza, we immediately said we wanted to support the project. As we all know, Sarasota is a mecca for the Arts that Priscilla and I enjoy and support, and we were especially enthusiastic because Rebecca and Richard produce and direct unique and creative plays, and they do this with great fiscal responsibility. We are honored to be their friends and supporters.”

The Schlegels will be honored publicly on March 10 at FST's fundraiser, The Shindig: Oh, What a Night! This year's Shindig will be chaired by Anita DeVine, a longtime FST subscriber and Co-Producer. Proceeds from the event will support the construction of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, which will provide new venues, artist housing, and ample parking for FST patrons.

The evening will feature a lively cocktail reception, exclusive performances by FST's talented artists, and a three-course dinner by Michael's On East. The event will bring together artists, community leaders, and supporters to celebrate Sarasota's contemporary theatre and help FST continue its mission of producing affordable and accessible theatre for over 225,000 attendees each year.

To reserve tickets or become a sponsor, contact Kristin Hartnett, Development Associate, at KHartnett@FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9017 ext. 316.

