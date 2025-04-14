Interview: Will Burton of BEETLEJUICE at Van Wezel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!!!" Ah, the magical chant that kickstarted a phenomenon in the late 1980s, creating a cult following that endures to this day. From its origins as a beloved Tim Burton film, "BEETLEJUICE" has now taken the stage on Broadway and embarked on a successful two-year touring journey.

The story follows Lydia Deetz, a quirky teenager whose world turns upside down upon encountering a just-deceased couple. This remarkably touching show delves into themes of family, love, and seizing the day!

Adam, the husband of the deceased couple, is portrayed by the talented Will Burton (no, there's no familial connection here. We got the chance to chat with Will about his journey so far. Will, a University of Michigan graduate from the class of 2011, has been making waves in the entertainment industry ever since. Starting off in regional theater, he made his Broadway debut in 2015. "When the opportunity to audition for the role of Adam in Beetlejuice came along, I knew it was meant for me," Burton quips. Playing the role of Adam, a character known for his slight neuroticism and excessive passion for hobbies, fits like a glove for Burton. Little did he know that the show would be such a success, leading to his extensive touring experience.

"Beetlejuice" has been an absolute sensation, capturing hearts with its fantastical charm and universal allure for love and family. Burton gushes about the stellar team working tirelessly together - forming a bond so strong, they've become a lively family themselves. When "Beetlejuice" graces the sun-kissed shores of Sarasota in the coming weeks, it is sure to be a smash. This extraordinary production promises a delightful experience for all, from the nostalgic adults who first watched the movie to the young ones experiencing it for the first time.

The show seems to break away from the typical Broadway mold by tossing out all the stuffy traditions. Instead, it features a main character skilled in Improv, physical comedy, and a cast that isn't afraid to go all out - shocking even the Broadway purists. Swear words might even make an appearance, if you can believe it! “Charming and funny, it is a show that is built to please everyone”, Burton says.

“Beetlejuice” will be at the Van Wezel Tuesday April 22nd through April 27th. Matinee and Evening tickets are still available.

