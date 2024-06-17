Interview: Dan Landon on his Memoir FROM THE BACK OF THE HOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dan Landon, with his impressive three decades spent treading the boards of Broadway, has a treasure trove of tales to regale us with! Bursting with anticipation, he has unveiled his latest literary gem to lay bare his journey climbing the ladder within the illustrious Schubert Organization. The pages brim with serendipitous strokes of fortune and impeccable timing, delivering a thoroughly captivating narrative.

The tapestry of luminaries woven into Landon's narrative stretches far and wide, encompassing a star-studded ensemble featuring the likes of Dame Judi Dench, the iconic Bob Fosse, the legendary Paul McCartney, the incomparable Jessica Lange, as well as the charismatic Christian Slater and Jimmy Carter, among others that have carved a place in our hearts. One cannot help but revel in Landon's witty and charming anecdotes that glitter like jewels sprinkled across the theatrical landscape.

What truly sets Landon apart is his profound admiration for the craft of acting and the sacred realm of Broadway, a sentiment that radiates from every word penned in his memoir. His reverence for the actors' struggles, unwavering devotion, and unbridled passion for the stage shines through the narrative, illuminating the arduous yet deeply fulfilling journey they embark upon. Having stood shoulder to shoulder with the stalwarts of Broadway for over three and a half decades, Dan Landon undoubtedly holds a set of keys that unlock the enigmatic mysteries that lie beyond the grand curtains and dazzling lights of the theatrical realm.

Landon expertly delves into the historical abyss of Broadway, a time when the dazzling lights and glamour were but a distant dream. Act Four of "From the Back of the House" unveils the secrets behind the evolution of Broadway into the pricey playground it is today. With a keen eye for detail, Landon, with some input from other experts, dissects the reasons behind the hefty price tags attached to Broadway shows and everything else under its bright lights.

Landon, a charismatic storyteller, is embarking on an exciting journey with a book tour in the pipeline. His ambitions stretch far beyond as he envisions sharing his tales far and wide across the globe, aiming to leave a mark in the annals of Broadway history. The spark behind his literary ambitions? Well, a weary wife tired of his relentless storytelling finally nudged him to pen down his adventures! Daniel, with his insider knowledge cultivated at the prestigious Schubert Organization, regales us with a myriad of fascinating anecdotes from the dazzling world of Broadway. Settle in and prepare to be entertained as he imparts his tales with a delightful blend of insight and humor.

“From the Back of the House” is available through Ibis Books, https://ibisbooks.shop/ now!

Comments