Hermitage Artist Retreat and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Announce 2022-2023 Dates For Hermitage Sunsets at Selby Gardens

The Hermitage Artist Retreat's popular series, "Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens," continues into its third year with a multi-program series as part of the 2022-2023 season.

The outdoor series - a collaboration between the Hermitage and Selby Gardens - features performances and explorations of works-in-progress by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni. All "Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens" events are currently scheduled to take place at Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus. The first of these events is "The Latest from Terry Guest," where playwright and Hermitage Fellow Terry Guest ("At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen") will share selections from and discuss one of his exciting new projects on Friday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m., behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Admission is free, but registration is required ($5/person) at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.