Florida Studio Theatre to Celebrate the Holidays With DECK THE HALLS

Florida Studio Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with Deck the Halls, an interactive production celebrating the spirit of the season, created by Sarah Durham and Caroline Saldivar with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. The second show in FST's 2025-26 Children's Theatre Series, this family favorite opens November 29 and runs through December 24, 2025, in FST's Keating Theatre.

In Sarasota, the holidays look a little different. From palm trees wrapped in twinkling lights to snowmen made of sand, Deck the Halls captures the uniquely Floridian magic of the season. Since its debut in 2016, the show has become a cherished Suncoast tradition: year after year, families call this show “the perfect way to celebrate the holidays,” “the funniest show,” and “one of our favorite family traditions.” This season, the festivities return with all-new sketches, songs, and surprises.

"What I love most about Deck the Halls is how it reminds us that the holidays are about joy and connection," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "Each year, we blend new songs and stories with our favorite traditions, creating a show that grows and evolves, just like the families who come back to see it year after year."

The cast includes Dellan Short, an FST Resident Artist who will reprise his annual role of Santa Claus, joined by performers from FST's Professional Training Program, an intensive year-long acting internship that provides emerging artists with hands-on professional experience. This year's cast showcases Flynn Nolen, Jillian Hurley, Mareece C. Love, Vanessa Smith, Christiana Allison, and Ray Barber.

The creative team features Caroline Saldivar (Director), Jim Prosser (Music Director), Ava Podewitz (Choreographer), Casey Seiler (Scenic Design), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound Intern), Julia Hornsby (Costume Design), and Tori Martinson (Sound and Light Board Operator/Stage Manager).

Experience a Floridian winter wonderland from November 29 to December 24! Single tickets start at $12.