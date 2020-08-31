Florida Studio Theatre Joins National Call to Action for Government to Provide Economic Relief to Live Events Industry

Buildings will be lit on September 1, 2020 from 9PM – 12AM.

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that it will join The Red Alert Day of Action organized by We Make Events- North America, a campaign advocating for governmental support for the live events industry. Aiming to raise awareness about the dire financial circumstances surrounding the industry, over 1,500 buildings across North America will be lit in red on September 1, 2020 from 9PM - 12AM (local time). Businesses in the live events industry require large group gatherings, so they were the first to close and will likely be the last to re-open. Since FST was forced to close its doors on March 15, 2020, the nonprofit theatre has cancelled its Summer Mainstage and Cabaret Seasons, and postponed its 2020-2021 Winter Season until early next year. This cancelled programming is projected to cost the theatre over $1.5 million in lost revenue.

In North America, the live events sector directly employs more than 12 million people and has an economic impact of over $1 trillion. Since the entertainment community began shutting down five months ago, 96% of companies have cut staff and 77% of industry members have lost 100% of their income. In Sarasota County, Arts and Culture is one of the largest business sectors, employing more than 7,400 people in full-time positions. Arts and cultural organizations, like FST, have a $295 million impact on the county's economy and generate $12.5 million in local taxes.

The Red Alert Day of Action takes place on September 1, uniting over 1,000 companies in an effort to urge Congress to promptly pass the RESTART Act, giving economic relief to small and mid-sized businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. This event also advocates for the extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Act, which provides financial assistance to those without work due to the coronavirus outbreak. Florida Studio Theatre will participate in this national call to action by decorating and lighting up its Court Cabaret, Bowne's Lab, Gompertz, and Keating Theatres in red in recognition of this pressing need for government action. Images will be available on the theatre's social media platforms.

To learn more about The Red Alert Day of Action organized by We Make Events-North America, visit wemakeevents.org.

