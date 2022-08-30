Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

With such songs as “Piano Man,” “The Longest Time,” and “Only the Good Die Young,” this new Cabaret is engaging from start to finish.

Aug. 30, 2022  
Florida Studio Theatre Extends NEW YORK STATE OF MIND – ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL WITH THE UPTOWN BOYS

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the run of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys has been extended an additional week due to audience demand. Created by John De Simini and Alexander Aguilar, who have 40 years of cumulative experience working on Broadway, this dynamic music revue will now play through October 9, 2022.

Featuring more than two dozen of Billy Joel's greatest hits, this upbeat music revue will run as originally scheduled in FST's Court Cabaret through Sunday, October 2. Then, the production will transfer to FST's Goldstein Cabaret, where it will play through Sunday, October 9. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"We're excited that New York State of Mind has been held over," said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director. "Audiences are loving how this show presents Billy Joel's music in a new way-with rich, three-part harmony, original musical arrangements, and Motown-inspired choreography. This show celebrates Joel's unique ability to write songs about universal human experiences that transcend the test of time."

New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys blends Billy Joel's extensive songbook with the cast's own stories of love, life, and pursuing success in New York City. With such songs as "Piano Man," "The Longest Time," and "Only the Good Die Young," this new Cabaret is engaging from start to finish.

Total Theater calls New York State of Mind "Energetic," "Wonderful," and "Very lively," and writes that there is "Something for everyone to like" in the musical salute to Billy Joel. On Stage NY1 describes the show as "one epic night of entertainment" and Our Town Sarasota writes that the music revue "Makes you want more" and "Feels like you are at a small Broadway show."

Audiences are calling the high-energy Cabaret "Amazing," "Terrific," "Delightful," and "Wonderful." Audience member Michael L. shares, "This group took the evening to a whole new level! Their singing was top-notch, but the energy, choreography, and the polish of their routines was over the top. We loved it all!"

Cast in this musical tribute to Billy Joel are Michael Fasano, Hank von Kolnitz, and Sergi Robles-all of whom have an array of national touring, regional theatre, and Off-Broadway credits on their resumes.

The creative team for FST's presentation of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys includes Catherine Randazzo and Alex Price (Artistic Oversight), Bruce Price (Scenic Design), Nadirah T. Harper (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Jamie Thygesen (Sound and Light Board Operator).

FST's presentation of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.





