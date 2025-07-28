FST to Conclude Summer Season With A BAND CALLED HONALEE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre will close its 2025 Summer Cabaret Series with A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary…and Friends, a vibrant celebration of American folk-rock classics. Featuring fresh takes on beloved hits, this lively revue pays homage not only to Peter, Paul and Mary but also to music legends like The Mamas & the Papas, Bob Dylan, and Joni Mitchell. Previews begin Aug. 19, officially opening Aug. 21, with performances through Oct. 26 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret.

Created by Producer and Music Supervisor Aaron Gandy, A Band Called Honalee breathes new life into iconic songs like “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowin' in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Blending nostalgia with dynamic new arrangements, this interactive concert invites audiences to celebrate a uniquely American sound that still resonates today.

“It's a pleasure to have Florida Studio Theatre carry on the legacy of this influential genre,” said Gandy. “FST's commitment to intimate, high-quality performances is a perfect match for this music, which has always been about connection, community, and shared experience. We're honored to celebrate these timeless songs with Sarasota audiences.”

A specialist in American musical theatre and popular song, Gandy has produced acclaimed symphonic and theatrical works, including A Band Called Honalee, now in its 14th year. He has also conducted Broadway productions of Disney's The Lion King, Urinetown, and Dora the Explorer Live! at Radio City Music Hall.

The cast of A Band Called Honalee includes actor and musician Michael Grieve (Bright Star, The Wonder Years); accomplished conductor Geoffrey Neuman, who has performed with artists like Elton John and Andrea Bocelli (FST debut); actor and arts educator Sigrid Wise (FST debut); and Brian Ott, who has been touring with A Band Called Honalee since 2019 (59th Street Bridge).

Experience the timeless joy of A Band Called Honalee, playing from August 19 to October 26, 2025. Single tickets start at $37. Don't wait – now is the perfect time to renew your subscription for the 2026 Summer Cabaret Series, where subscribers can see three Cabaret shows for as little as $59.