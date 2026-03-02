WBTT to Showcase Zion Thompson in Final Young Artist Program Event of the Season

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has announced the third and final artist to be featured during the thirteenth year of its Young Artist Program. On Sunday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m., Zion Thompson will present his showcase, “Ignite the Night (Watch Me Shine).”

Zion Thompson has always been a spark waiting to catch fire — a burst of energy that lights up the stage the moment he steps into the spotlight. But behind that blazing presence is a story fueled by quiet beginnings, powerful inspirations, and a dream that has refused to fade. His original show, "Ignite the Night,” invites the audience to take a journey through the soundtrack of Thompson's life — a playlist of moments, melodies, and memories that trace his path from a soft-spoken kid to the confident artist who is putting in the work to make his dreams come true.



Accompanied by WBTT's sizzling live musicians – led by Music Director Matthew McKinnon – and some of Thompson's own favorite WBTT artists, this is one rising star's performance theatre fans won't want to miss.



Some of the songs audiences will hear include: “On Broadway” (George Benson), “Any Dream Will Do” (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), “Shining Star” (Earth, Wind & Fire), “It's My Life” (Bon Jovi) and many more. Guest artists appearing in support of Thompson will include frequent WBTT performers Brian L. Boyd, Charlie “CJ” Melton, Marta McKinnon, Amber Myers and Maicy Powell.



Thompson was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Sarasota, Fla. in 2013. He started singing in choir both in school and church, but began gravitating toward musical theatre between high school and college. His love for theatre began when he participated in WBTT's Stage of Discovery summer camp program, a rigorous five-week musical theatre experience that is free to all participants. Since then, his love for musical theatre has only grown.



In addition to private vocal and dance coaching, Thompson has appeared in musical theater productions at State College of Florida as well as performed in theater companies including Manatee Performing Arts Center, Sarasota Players and WBTT. He has appeared in “Children of Eden” (Cain), “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” (Neville Landless), “Into the Woods” (Jack), “Pass Over” (Kitch), and “Parade” (Riley). His most recent production was his WBTT mainstage debut in 2025, in August Wilson's “Fences,” where he played the role of Cory.



Thompson graduated from State College of Florida with an Associate of Arts degree and is now focused on getting his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree in Musical Theatre and concentrating on his professional career. His ultimate goal is to make it to Broadway.



WBTT's Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color. The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to showcase their talents with self-produced shows. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.



“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Zion over the years, as he has grown from a summer camp participant to a polished professional,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations. “My main purpose, my calling, in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring performers like Zion, who has distinguished himself through raw talent, hard work, and true dedication to his chosen craft.”