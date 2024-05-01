FST Improv Reveals 2024 Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre has announced the lineup for its Summer Improv Season, running from June 1 through September 28. With five diverse shows, including its annual Fourth of July holiday musical, FST Improv is bringing Sarasota audiences a wide range of improvisational styles and performances this summer. Tickets are $18 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

Kicking off the summer is the debut of Director's Cut, running June 1st through June 28th. The brand-new show puts the audience in the director's chair and the performers vying for their story to be chosen. From spine-tingling mysteries to heartwarming romances, our ensemble transforms your ideas into vivid realities, scene by scene. The catch? If you aren't a fan of the story, you get to eliminate it from the show until only one cast member remains. The excitement never fades as we embark on an unpredictable rollercoaster of laughter, tears, and edge-of-your-seat drama.

Next up is FST Improv Presents: Freedom!, a special, one-night-only holiday improv show celebrating Independence Day. Inspired by audience suggestions, improvisers will reveal an untold story of the American Revolution. This never-before-seen musical will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in FST's Bowne's Lab.

“This show has become a 4th of July tradition for a lot of people in our community,” said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. “Our top-notch cast will put an entertaining comedic spin on Independence Day by creating a completely original musical on the spot. It's always a joy to see what my fellow improvisers come up with based on the simple audience suggestion of an occupation or the name of a colony.”

Returning for the Summer Season is the audience favorite FST Improv Presents: The End of the World, which performs for one night only: Saturday, July 27, 2024. Disaster has struck the planet and the future of humanity is at stake. The world's only hope is for FST Improv to record a movie telling the true story of the end of the world, leaving their film behind as a warning to any future civilization looking to make a go of it here on Earth. This 90-minute improvised disaster movie performance will have audiences both laughing and rooting for FST Improv's performers to beat the odds and survive the end of the world.

FST Improv's popular salute to the high school classics of the ‘80s, FST Improv Presents: Fast Times at John Hughes High, returns for an exclusive performance on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Inspired by such films as The Breakfast Club and Risky Business, select FST Improv cast members will shape an all-new story celebrating the abundant awkwardness, hormones, and dreams of American teenage life. Featuring the genre's beloved stock characters, Fast Times at John Hughes High will help audience members relive their school years, serving up laughter along the way.

Bringing the Summer Improv Season to a close is FST Improv Presents: Comedy Lottery, where twelve lucky audience members select the night's lineup of games. Once the games have been selected, FST Improv cast members spin scenes, sketches, and songs to win over the audience's laughter. Every performance is different, but one thing is guaranteed: the improvisers' fate is in the audience's hands. Comedy Lottery plays Saturdays in FST's Bowne's Lab from August 10 to September 28, 2024.

Taking the Bowne's Lab stage in Tournament of Fools and Comedy Roulette are returning cast members: Kevin Allen, Taylor Bungo, Christian Corpora, Sylvia Day, Sarah Durham, Darryl Knapp, Will Luera, Kathryn Parks, Sal Piccolo, Christine Reagan, Autumn Steiner, and Danielle Trzcinski. Jim Prosser or Helena Rankin will alternate as musical improvisers on the piano at each performance.

Play Broadway Games