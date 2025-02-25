FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present “Five Guys Named Moe,” an exuberant tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and renowned alto saxophonist Louis Jordan. The musical, which features incredible dance numbers and a wonderful musical score, runs at WBTT from March 5 through April 6.



The show is being directed by WBTT’s Education Director/Artistic Associate Jim Weaver, who is also the choreographer. Performances take place in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. (There will be a talk-back after the matinee show on Sunday, March 23.)



"Five Guys Named Moe" is not just a play – it’s a vivacious journey through music, dance, and the joyous camaraderie of five charismatic characters. Set against the backdrop of a lively jazz-infused narrative, this musical extravaganza, with book by Clarke Peters, celebrates the infectious rhythms of 1940s and 50s jazz, blues, and early rock and roll.



The story unfolds around Nomax, a charming yet troubled protagonist who is broke and heartbroken after his girlfriend leaves him and who finds solace in Louis Jordan’s music. To his surprise and delight, while listening to the radio at 5 a.m., five guys named Moe magically emerge from the radio to encourage him to turn his life around. They guide him through the complexities of life with music and merriment. Each Moe – Big Moe, Little Moe, Eat Moe, Know Moe, and Four-Eyed Moe – brings their unique style and personality, blending humor, wisdom, and soulful melodies into Nomax's world.



The musical not only showcases the toe-tapping tunes of Louis Jordan but also explores universal themes of love, self-discovery, and resilience. Through lively performances of iconic songs like "Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby" and "Choo Choo Ch'Boogie," the Moes uplift Nomax and the audience, transporting them to a world where music has the power to heal and uplift spirits.



“This show is a testament to the enduring heritage of African-American musical traditions, paying homage to the roots of jazz and blues, and highlighting their cultural significance and impact on American music,” said Weaver. “It’s not just a musical – it’s a celebration of life, music, and the transformative power of friendship. It reminds us that even in our darkest moments, the joy of music and the support of friends can illuminate our path forward.”



The cast of “Five Guys” is: Desmond Newson (Eat Moe), Octavian Lewis (Nomax), Michael Mendez (No Moe), Guillermo Jemmott Jr. (Big Moe), Brian L. Boyd (Four Eyed Moe), Adourin Owens (Little Moe), and understudies Terry Spann (Little Moe, Four Eyed Moe, No Moe) and Leon S. Pitts II (Big Moe, Eat Moe, Nomax).



Music director is Steven Zumbrun, who plays main keys. The live band also includes: Richard Philbin, reeds; Don Parker, trombone; Vic Mongillo, trumpet; John Walker, drums; and Ian Baggette, Austin Rollings and Dan Haedicke holding down bass duties over the course of the run.



Production manager is Kevin White, production stage manager is Lizzi Nehls, assistant stage manager is Danielle Sellick, scenic designer is Harlan Penn, Costume Designer is Darci Collins, properties designer is Annette Breazeale, lighting designer is Jordan Z. Hall, and sound designer is Patrick Russini.



“Five Guys Named Moe” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).