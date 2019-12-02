December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Sarasota Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sarasota:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year
Jonah McKinley - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 48%
ALLEN FITZPATRICK - SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre 28%
Charlie Kollar - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 24%
Stevie Romero - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 38%
Kevin Steele - MARY POPPINS - Manatee Performing Arts Center 23%
Dylan Ramon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 8%
TODD LICEA - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 100%
Belle Babcock - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 43%
Savannah Sinclair - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 29%
SALLY WINGERT - SWEENEY TODD - ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE 22%
Austyn Acker - ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 22%
Emily Mollin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 15%
Belle Babcock - HAIRSPRAY - Players Centre For The Performing Arts 15%
Ashton Heyl - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 35%
Rachel Moulton - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 34%
Amber McNew - SCORCH - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 31%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 34%
ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 13%
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Rise Above Performing Arts 11%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 28%
URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 20%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 15%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Venice Theatre 64%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Venice Theatre 20%
LEND ME A TENOR - Venice Theatre 8%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 100%
Rise Above Performing Arts 42%
Venice Theatre 17%
ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE 17%
