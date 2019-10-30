Dave Koz Returns To The Van Wezel

The critically-acclaimed Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour returns for another stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, back by popular demand on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 8 p.m. In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Dave Koz has received 9 Grammy nominations and has logged 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Album chart. The 2019 tour, now in its 22nd year, features South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, known for such mega-hits as "Midnight Blue" and "Don't Cry Out Loud," Copenhagen-born jazz/soul saxophonist Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker, singer, bassist and former musical director for Al Jarreau.

Chart-topping saxophonist Dave Koz and his friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, hits from their respective catalogues and a Chanukah medley. Over two decades after releasing his first Christmas-themed set, Koz recently released his new holiday album, Gifts of the Season. The 11-track collection was released via Just Koz Entertainment, Inc. and brings a buoyant, soul/funk/pop feel to Christmas classics across different eras. A new song written by Koz, "A Prayer for Peace," completes the set.

Tickets start at $61 and VIP packages are available. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This performance is sponsored by Michael's On East, Piano Distributors and The Observer Media Group. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel, located in the theater, and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





