DISNEY PRINCESS — THE CONCERT to Have Sarasota Premiere Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in November

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson.

May. 3, 2021  
Disney Concerts will present Disney Princess - The Concert, a nationwide tour kicking off this November! "Be their guest" at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories on November 3. Presented by Pandora Jewelry, The Official Charm Bracelet of the Walt Disney World® Resort, tickets and VIP packages for this concert of a lifetime go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Experience the Sarasota premiere of Disney Princess - The Concert on Wednesday, November 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $27-$72, and VIP packages are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony-nominee Susan Egan ('Belle' from Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, 'Meg' from the animated feature film Hercules), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes ('Cinderella' in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed ('Jasmine' in Broadway's Aladdin), and rising star Aisha Jackson ('Anna' in Broadway's Frozen) during the first leg of the tour through December 2021. Beginning February 2022 and through the tour's conclusion on April 16 at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, the line-up will feature Drama Desk®-nominee Christy Altomare ('Anastasia' in Broadway's Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters ('Nala' in Broadway's The Lion King, Hamilton). Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening. Dreams will come true as these acclaimed performers sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC, as led by partners Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala and Courtney Reed.

The show's creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency), and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway).

Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.


