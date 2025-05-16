DAMES AT SEA Opens Summer Mainstage Season At Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will present Dames at Sea, a joyful, tap-filled celebration of the golden age of Broadway. With book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, and music by Jim Wise, this high-spirited musical begins performances in FST's Gompertz Theatre on June 11, with an official opening on June 13.

Dames at Sea follows Ruby, a wide-eyed chorus girl from Utah, who arrives in New York determined to become a star. With the help of Dick, a sailor and aspiring songwriter, she lands a part in a struggling Broadway show and fights for her time to shine – even after the theatre is demolished. Featuring toe-tapping tunes like “Good Times Are Here to Stay” and “Broadway Baby,” Dames at Sea delivers pure theatrical fun with heart, humor, and plenty of dance.

“There is such love for the classic movie musical of the 1930s, and Dames at Sea delivers Busby Berkely magic…on a postage stamp!” said Ben Liebert, the show's director/choreographer and an FST Associate Artist. “It's filled with charm, laughs, great tunes, and killer tap dancing. If you love classic musicals – or just want to leave the theatre smiling – you'll love this show.”

Liebert's work as a director and choreographer includes FST's Jersey Boys and Waitress as well as productions like Into the Woods, The Producers, and Ordinary Days. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, as well as in off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.

Starring as Ruby is Emily Ann Brooks, making her FST debut. Her regional credits include The Music Man; Hello, Dolly!; and The Wizard of Oz. Joining her are Jenna Coker-Jones* (FST debut) as Mona, Devin Johnson* (Waitress) as Dick, Kelsey Stalter* (FST debut) as Joan/Dance Captain, Larry Toyter (FST debut) as Lucky, and Joel Newsome* (Reel Music) as Hennesey/Captain.

The Production Team includes Ben Liebert (Director/Choreographer), David Caldwell (Music Director), Nathaniel Beliveau (Associate Music Director), Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), K. April Soroko (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), Nathaniel Avery (Stage Management Intern), and Tori Martinson (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates members of the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Experience the excitement of Dames at Sea from June 11 to June 29, 2025. Single tickets start at $39.

Dames at Sea is part of a three-show subscription package, which also includes Dorothy's Dictionary, a heartfelt story about connection and literature, and Don't Dress for Dinner, a fast-paced comedy of errors.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!