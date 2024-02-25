Creative Liberties Will Celebrate Regional Art and Artists Through March and April

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery will continue its season's offerings with an all-packed March, starting with its House of Hues Pop Up Shop, February 29, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and March 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Artists will take over the community space at Creative Liberties 927 N Lime Avenue location, filling the space floor to ceiling with everything that makes a house a home. Art, furnishings, and more!

Meet artists Tom Rio, Charlotte Jordan and Michelle Depaolis-Wampner, who are the featured artists-in-residence at Creative Liberties in Gaze Gallery at the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue in Sarasota. Enjoy bites and wine and observe the creative mind in process. The exhibition runs March 1-April 30. Opening reception is Thursday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.

March 7-30: The exhibit "That Which Covers Us Does Not Hide Us” features work by 25+ local artists in an exhibition curated by Gary LaParl. Discover how the submitting artists have interpreted a theme that not only demonstrates how fashion helps define who we are, but also provides interpretations that go beyond clothing to include how we may be covered by architecture, nature and other elements. Opening reception is Thursday, March 7, 5-7 p.m. at Creative Liberties, 921 N. Lime Avenue in Sarasota. Lite bites and beverages will be served, including beer from homebrewers Ray and Patti Spicochi. Creative Liberties' 901B Apricot Avenue will also be open for visitors that evening.

Bring the whole family for Family Art Day with Sandy Koolkin, Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m.-noon. These free monthly events feature interactive art-creating sessions led by professional artists, which are suitable for all age groups and skill levels. No RSVP required. This is a free program, made possible by generous funding from the Floyd C Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that "more than 35 independent local artists have artwork on display or are working at our three locations." She adds that Creative Liberties provides “affordable working studio spaces, display walls, emerging artist residencies, education opportunities, community outreach, and unique events—all in close proximity to the downtown center of Sarasota."

Creative Liberties now has three locations in Sarasota; the original location at 901-B Apricot Avenue features nine studio artists and gallery walls for four feature artists. The 927 N. Lime Avenue location features12 studio artists, gallery walls for six feature artists and the Creative Academy classroom/community space. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Modern, is in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue and offers limited-time artist residences for work and display space.

"We are responding to the needs of the artists in our community and the interests of the art enthusiasts,” says Gerdeman, "and we are thrilled to offer a whole new art buying experience that adds depth and value for both the artists and the collectors. We want to make art accessible to all, for those who want to create, sell, learn, view and buy.”

Twenty-one artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed-media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed-media); Drita Dawn Hajroja (painting and mixed-media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Gary LaParl (oil painting); Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography); Jie Li (portraiture pastel, charcoal portraiture and plein air oil painting); Henry Martin (photography and mixed-media); Lee Oberlander (watercolor, acrylic paint and mixed-media); Steve Schwartz (acrylic paint, mixed-media); Nancy Turner (printmaking and mixed media); Cheryl Taub (acrylic paint, pastel and collage); Adrienne Watts (abstract painting); Sandra Wix (illustration, portraits and photography); Susan Hurwitch (mixed media, collage); Ava Young (abstract acrylic painting); and John-Norman Tuck (acrylic and mixed media); and Gemma Hobbs (custom tropical sculptures and arrangements).

For more information about Creative Liberties, visit www.creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The Limelight studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment. The Rosemary artists residency at Gaze Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.