Creative Liberties Offers Two Events In January

Elizabeth Goodwill and Barbara Gerdeman, two artists and art educators who launched Creative Liberties to empower regional artists, recently announced two events in January at the Creative Liberties Artist Studios, 901-B Apricot Avenue, Sarasota.

Friday, January 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Interior Decorators & Designers Meet & Greet. "This open house offers our talented area interior decorators and designers an opportunity to make direct connections with local artists," says Goodwill. "We have a wide variety of mediums and styles at the Creative Liberties Artist Studios and many of our artists will be happy to do custom commissioned pieces. We can be a great resource for designers." She adds that designers are welcome to bring their clients with them. Light bites and libations will be served.

Saturday, January 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: New Year, New Art Extravaganza! "The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to purge those items that have been hanging around and that includes art," says Gerdeman. She explains that "artists will fill our front yard with art that is priced to sell. This is the perfect time to find that perfect piece for your bare walls. And it's an important part of the creative process. When an artist cleanses their collection, they have the space to create new work." The event will feature Greek food from the "Kefi: Greek Food with Passion" food truck and musical entertainment.

Nine artists have made the Creative Liberties Artist Studios their artistic workspace. These include: Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Deena King (mixed media painting); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography); and Craig Palmer (abstract painting). "Our studio spaces are filled now," Gerdeman explains, "But we're accepting applications for the future."

Co-founder Gerdeman says she and Goodwill are delighted to have brought their dream to reality.

"Our motto is 'Artists Helping Artists,'" she says. "And that's exactly what we do. We provide opportunities for artists of all levels to get exposure and sell their work in a safe, supportive community space with an online and social media presence."

Goodwill adds that their artistic services include assistance with social media, website design, public relations, marketing, pricing artwork, working with galleries, helping with shipping sold pieces, and more. She notes that, "We even offer supportive guidance on overcoming creative blocks."

For more information about Creative Liberties, visit www.creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The studios are open to the public Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment.