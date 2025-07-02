Cast Set For A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Asolo Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced complete casting for the inaugural production of Asolo Rep's summer children's show, A Year With Frog and Toad. Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale, Music by Robert Reale, based on the books by Arnold Lobel and directed by Scott Keys, choreographed by Cat Brindisi with music direction by Carl Haan. A Year With Frog and Toad runs July 16 – August 3.

“We are thrilled to launch our annual summer children's musical A Year with Frog and Toad,” stated Producing Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein. He continued “Building on our long-standing partnership with FSU, we are committed to inspiring artists and audiences of today and tomorrow.”

Step into the charming world of A Year with Frog and Toad, a Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel's beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling. This enchanting production follows two best friends, Frog and Toad, as they navigate the four seasons, learning lessons of friendship, perseverance, and joy along the way.

THE CAST OF A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD (In Alphabetical Order):

ONYEKACHI ANYAGALIGBO (Bird, Turtle, Squirrel, Mother Frog, Mole) is an upcoming junior BFA Music Theatre major at Florida State University, originally from Miami, FL. She began her training under the mentorship of Tanisha Cidel, Khadijah Rolle, Jamel Booth, Brianne Cidel, and Eddie Brown. Previous credits include Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth Benning), Great Comet (Ensemble), 9 to 5 (Ensemble), Once on This Island (Ti Moune), and Chicago (Velma Kelly).

Christian Collins (u/s Frog, Bird, Snail, Lizard, Father Frog, Mole) is a rising Senior BFA Music Theatre Major at Florida State University from New Orleans, LA. Credits: Sweeney Todd (Sweeney - Fall 2025), Great Comet (Dolokhov), Something Rotten (Robin, Shakespeare U/S), Sweet Charity (Charlie, Vittorio U/S) at FSU; Newsies (Choreographer) & Pippin (Pippin) in NOLA; A Chorus Line (Mike), Rent (Steve), and 42nd Street at Tulane Summer Lyric. He is ecstatic to be at Asolo Rep.

CHARLOTTE ENNEN (Bird, Mouse, Squirrel, Young Frog, Mole) graduated from Florida State University with her B.F.A. in Music Theatre this year. Previous credits include Chicago (Ensemble) and Cinderella (Ensemble) at Virginia Musical Theatre.

CALEE GARDNER (Female Swing, Dance Captain, Assistant Choreographer) After her Asolo debut as u/s Mrs. Bollinger in Inherit the Wind, she enjoyed a successful Conservatory season as Shelby Holcomb, in John Proctor is the Villian, and Mrs. Savage, in The Curious Savage. Other credits: The Sketchbook, in Scenes of An Execution (PTP/NYC); Margot Frank, in The Diary of Anne Frank (StageWorks Theatre); and Harriet Smith in Jane Austen's Emma (The Ruth).

ALEX HATCHER (Frog) is in his final year of MFA Acting training at the FSU/Asolo Conservatory. His credits in Florida include: The Curious Savage, John Proctor is the Villain, The Winter's Tale (FSU/Asolo); Born with Teeth, Dial M for Murder, 12 Angry Men: The Musical (Asolo Rep). Alex holds a BFA in Acting from Boston University.

NICK NASTA (Male Swing) is a rising senior Music Theatre major at Florida State University who was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. Previous credits include South Pacific, Joseph…Dreamcoat (Wagon Wheel); 9 to 5, the Musical, and Sweet Charity (Florida State University).

VICENTE TOME (Bird, Snail, Lizard, Father Frog, Mole) is a recent graduate of FSU who was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Offstage, you may see Vicente stage managing, clipboard always in hand. His credits include: Young Frankenstein, Once Upon a Mattress, Dragons Love Tacos, and Newsies (Florida State University).

WILL WESTRAY (Toad) is in his final year at the FSU/Asolo Conservatory. He was previously in the cast of Inherit the Wind, Born with Teeth, and Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical at Asolo Rep. He holds a degree in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory.

