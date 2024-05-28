COCONUT CAKE Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time since 2018, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will offer a summer show. The comedy, “Coconut Cake,” was written by Melda Beaty and recognized with the Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Rolling World Premiere Award at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival in 2022; the award was created by North Carolina Black Rep to discover and develop new African American theatre classics, while promoting collaboration between African American theatre companies. The show is premiering at five theaters across the country – including WBTT – in 2024.

"Coconut Cake" runs June 12-23, 2024 in the Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota); showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays as well as on Sunday, June 23.

The comedy tells the story of four retirees who spend their days debating the mysteries of life over coffee and games of chess at a local McDonald's. But when a mysterious woman moves to town, tempting Eddie Lee and his chess buddies to indulge in her melt-in-your-mouth coconut cake and medicine cabinet secrets, their lives are changed forever.

The director for “Coconut Cake” is Luther D. Wells, making his WBTT debut. Wells is a full-time resident of Tallahassee, Fla. and is Florida A&M University's Associate Director and Professor of Theater. He recently directed the off-Broadway, AUDELCO award-winning, "Sugar Ray," before directing the Washington, D.C. production run of "From the Mississippi Delta," by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, Ph.D.

The cast for “Coconut Cake” is K. Sidney, Lee Palmer, Jacob Smith, David Sitler and Lawrence Evans.

“I'm grateful that we were chosen as one of the theatres that received the honor of producing ‘Coconut Cake' as a premiere at the last International Black Theatre Festival. It always makes me happy to encourage and give an expanded platform to a new playwright's work,” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “I'm excited by the incredible cast that we have secured for this summer show and that I finally have the opportunity to work with director Luther Wells. This partnership has been years in the making.”

The creative team includes Kevin White, production/stage manager; Roland Black, scenic designer/technical director; Michael Pasquini, lighting designer; Darci Collins, costume designer; Patrick Russini, sound designer; Alex Judd, sound engineer; Austin Jacobs, projection designer; and Annette Breazeale, props artisan.

Show attendees are also eligible for a sweet bonus: thanks to a collaboration of WBTT and The Original Wolfie's (1420 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota), restaurant patrons with proof of “Coconut Cake” tickets can receive a free slice of coconut layer cake (with the purchase of a menu item).

Tickets are $35. Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

