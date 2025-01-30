Broadway Theatre Project Unveils Dates And Format For 2025 Summer Intensive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Theatre Project has revealed the dates and format for its 2025 Summer Intensive. The renowned performing arts program, founded by Broadway legend Ann Reinking, will take place from June 21st to July 2nd 2025 under the direction of Co-Artistic Director Debra McWaters.

The 2025 Summer Intensive will offer aspiring performers the opportunity to train with some of the industry's top professionals and gain valuable experience in all aspects of musical theatre. Participants will have the chance to work with award-winning choreographers, celebrity musical directors, nationally known performers, as well as receive personalized coaching and feedback. The program is open to students ages 14 and up, with audition required.

"BTP 2025 is going to focus on further developing the skills a student of the theatre needs in order to pursue a career in the performing arts or entertainment" states McWaters. "In addition, BTP endeavors to expose the apprentices to the joy of collaborating and creating art with other students who have a similar vision, whatever that vision may be. This program is a unique and invaluable opportunity for young performers to immerse themselves in the world of Broadway and learn from the best in the business. We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all participants to grow and thrive in their craft" adds McWaters.

Broadway Theatre Project prides itself on the caliber of ability, discipline and artistry possessed by the faculty. BTP is unparalleled in bringing to its students the best training and guidance necessary in order to pursue a career in musical theatre.

In addition to daily classes in dance, voice, and acting, the 2025 summer intensive will also feature masterclasses, workshops, and panel discussions with industry professionals. The program will culminate in a final showcase performance, giving participants the chance to showcase their talents to a live audience. Applications for the 2025 summer intensive will open in early 2025. For more information, visit the BTP website at www.broadwaytheatreproject.com.

