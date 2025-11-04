BWW Q&A: Carla Woods Talks COME FROM AWAY at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come from Away tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest places.

The principal cast features Michelle Barber (Diane and Others; Guthrie Theater: Cabaret; Chanhassen Dinner Theatres: Mamma Mia!), Will Branner (Kevin T. and Others; Broadway: Back to the Future; National Tour: Mean Girls), Charlie Clark (Oz and Others; Asolo Rep: Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical; Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati: Next to Normal), Diana DiMarzio (Beulah and Others; Broadway: Sweeney Todd, The Visit), Sara Esty (Janice and Others; Asolo Rep: Crazy for You; Broadway: An American in Paris, The Phantom of the Opera), Aaron Kaburick (Claude and Others; Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Hello, Dolly!), ZUMMY MOHAMMED (Kevin J. and Others; Come From Away—Saugatuck Center for the Arts; Broadway at Music Circus: Cinderella), Erick Pinnick (Nick and Others; National Tour: Shucked; Trinity Rep: Sweeney Todd), Edred Utomi (Bob and Others; Broadway: Hamilton; Off-Broadway: A Sign of the Times), ALÉNA WATTERS (Beverly and Others; Broadway: The Cher Show, Mrs. Doubtfire), and EJ Zimmerman (Bonnie and Others; u/s Beverly and Others).

Understudies include Mia Bergstrom (u/s Janice and Others; u/s Bonnie and Others; u/s Beverly and Others), Evan Ross BRODY (u/s Oz and Others; u/s Kevin T. and Others), JALEN KIRKMAN (u/s Bob and Others; u/s Kevin J. and Others), ELLIE PATTISON (u/s Beulah and Others), and Nia Simone Smith (u/s Hannah and Others; u/s Diane and Others),

Creative Team: Directed by Peter Rothstein; Choreography by Kelli Foster Warder; Music Direction by Angela Steiner; Scenic Design by Adam Koch; Costume Design by Tracy Dorman; Lighting Design by Paul Whitaker; Projection Design by Greg Emetaz; Sound Design by Beth Lake and Justin Stasiw; Hair, Wig & Makeup Design by Michelle Hart.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein. Original Broadway production produced by Junkyard Dog Productions.

Asolo Repertory Theatre, located in Sarasota Florida, presents up to 10 productions each season, including contemporary works, beloved classics and provocative musical theatre experiences. Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and developing new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings, groundbreaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations.

Carla is a performing artist from NYC and originally from Indiana. She is excited to be a part of this talented company at the beautiful Asolo Repertory Theatre. Carla was last seen on the Broadway National tour of Girl from the North Country, in the role of Mrs. Neilsen. Other Broadway National Tours include Sister Act, All Shook Up. Her favorites include The Harder They Come (The Public) and Beauty and the Beast (TUTS). Carla’s tv credits include: "The Gilded Age", "Law & Order: Organized Crime", "New Amsterdam", "Life & Beth". Love to Ze and my amazing family.

What drew you to the role of Hannah in "Come from Away"?

I have a very strong connection to one of the songs that Hannah sings called "I Am Here". I love music that is written in such a way that you don't have to do anything but sing it to tell the complete story, and this is one of those songs. It takes you on a journey and shows the many different colors of her character all in a single moment.

How does your character, Hannah, contribute to the overall narrative of the play?

Hannah feels like the hope of the show. Throughout the pieces there is a longing for everything to be ok despite the odds and the uncertainty that everyone is facing. Hannah is that heartbeat that is trying to keep beating with hope for her son's survival. She is a representation of those who were holding out hope for the safety their loved ones on that day.

How are you preparing for your role in "Come from Away"?

Preparing for a show like this has been a challenge to say the least. When you have an ensemble that shifts from character to character in a blink of an eye, it's all about being ready for what comes next while still staying alive in each moment. My way into this piece is to solidify all my characters identities so I am able to move in and out of each one with ease.

How would you describe your experience working with the Asolo Repertory Theatre?

Amazing! When I booked this job, my friends in the business who have worked here before told me I was going to love working at Asolo Repertory Theater, and they were so right. This is the first time in my career that I had the pleasure to work on the set on the first day of rehearsal. I was shocked! We have a revolve in the show and being able to utilize that component from day one was so great. The staff, and the creative team made us feel like they had been waiting to welcome us in with open arms. I hope to come back to this wonderful place again and again.

What about the story of "Come from Away" do you think resonates most with audiences?

The power of community. The town of Gander did not blink an eye when it came time to turn their Little Village into a home for thousands of people. They rallied their own community and opened their arms to those in need without thinking twice. They made a home for those who had no home and little hope.

How does the theme of human connection in "Come from Away" resonate with you personally?

I have thought so much about bringing friends and family back together in real life. Social media tends to give me a false sense of community, but what I am really longing for is human connections. Getting together for dinner with friends, hanging out in the park with a bunch of folks. This show has made me long for more of those experiences.

How do you hope audiences will react to your character and her story?

I hope they will be inspired to connect with their loved ones and those they may have lost touch with again. Spending time together and cultivating communities that can help each other in times of need.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Theater is community. Come From Away is a healing piece that will help us all remember how the we all came together and held each other up and spoke words of love and life to each other in the darkest of times. It will remind us that we did it once and we can do it again. We can come together as a community to lift each other up despite our difference.