BLACK NATIVITY - REIMAGINED Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre This Month

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe – once again – invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with “Black Nativity – Reimagined,” an inspirational gospel musical originally penned by poet/playwright Langston Hughes that retells the biblical Nativity story. The music is combined with dance, poetry and narrative to deliver a message of joy, hope and liberation.



Children and adults of all ages and backgrounds will be enthralled by this high-energy, theatrical presentation. The show runs at WBTT from November 20-December 21, 2025.



The holiday hit originates from a script by Harlem Renaissance author Langston Hughes, titled “Wasn’t That a Mighty Day?” The stage version, which opened off-Broadway – at New York’s Forty-First Street Theatre in 1961 – was what Hughes called “a gospel-song play,” because it presented traditional Christmas carols delivered in a gospel style in its retelling of the Nativity story from a uniquely African American point of view.



“Black Nativity” is performed annually in cities across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and Seattle, and was made into a film – with numerous renowned Black stars, including Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Tyrese Gibson and Jennifer Hudson – in 2013.



“Black Nativity” returns to the WBTT stage for the fifth time by popular demand – but with numerous updates, including fresh new costumes, choreography, and musical arrangements. The music is a celebratory mash-up of gospel, blues, spiritual and traditional Christmas music, paired with the poetry of Hughes and the creativity of WBTT. Nate Jacobs, WBTT’s founder and artistic director, adapted and is directing the show.



“Just as ‘The Nutcracker’ became a worldwide holiday staple, ‘Black Nativity’ – our Christmas card to the community – holds a similar place of esteem for the Black community,” said Jacobs. “My Christmas wish for audiences is that ‘Black Nativity’ will inspire hope, joy and peace this holiday season … and throughout the year!”



Artists featured in the production include Stephanie Zandra (Archangel), Eustace Williams (Joseph), Maicy Powell (Mary), Benjamin Roberts (Narrator/Preacher), Lee Hollis Bussie (various feature roles/dance captain), Ulrich Taylor and other familiar faces including Ariel Blue, Delores McKenzie, Amber Myers, Derric Gobourne Jr. and more. Additionally, the production features a number of young artists who are current participants or alumni of the organization’s Stage of Discovery youth training program.



Music director is Matthew McKinnon, who will also play main keys; the band includes Jamar Camp (auxiliary keys), Marvin Hendon (bass), Dan Haedicke (guitar) and Charles Martin III (drums).



Choreographer is Donald Frison; production manager is Kevin White; production stage manager is Juanita Munford; scenic designer is Shartoya Jn. Baptiste; Costume Designer is Christopher Vergara; lighting designer is Michael Pasquini; sound designer is Patrick Russini; projection designer is Austin Jacobs; and properties designer is Annette Breazeale.



“This may be the fifth time that WBTT has performed ’Black Nativity’ but there are new artists whose combined talents and interactions make it unique as well as new costumes, choreography and arrangements,” said Executive Director Julie Leach. “We are thrilled to have such rich source material, which enables us to teach, uplift, engage and entertain thousands of patrons over the course of the run.”