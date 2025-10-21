BEGIN AGAIN BADGE and More Set for Lifeline Productions 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lifeline Productions has revealed its 2025-2026 season lineup. The new season builds on the success of Clowns Like Me and Entangled with an expanded focus on female voices, community engagement, and national outreach.

Two New Mainstage Productions

The season will feature two bold new works led by women whose personal stories inspire courage and healing.

Begin Again Badge (June 2026) - A hilarious, heartfelt, and unflinchingly honest one-woman show written and performed by Cristela Carrizales. Through infertility, recovery, and reinvention, Cristela discovers what it means to rebuild when the old "badges" of life no longer fit.

New Work by Danielle Jacobs (October 2026) - This autobiographical piece explores trauma, identity, and self-worth through Danielle's lived experience. Combining honesty, humor, and raw vulnerability, the production continues Lifeline's commitment to sharing diverse perspectives on mental health and resilience.

Community Engagement: The Lighthouse and Torchlight Series

Lifeline's acclaimed Lighthouse Series continues with two free monthly workshops - one in person and one online - led by Maria Schaedler-Luera and Scott Ehrenpreis. These sessions use creativity, mindfulness, and storytelling to explore resilience, belonging, and self-compassion.

New this year, Lifeline introduces the Torchlight Series: Stories That Carry Us - a storytelling night where local community members are invited to share their own experiences of hope and healing. This series provides a welcoming space for new audiences to engage with Lifeline's mission.

Taking "Clowns Like Me" on Tour

Following multiple sold-out runs and a successful film adaptation, Clowns Like Me - written by Jason Cannon and performed by Scott Ehrenpreis - will go on tour in 2026. The one-man show uses humor and honesty to illuminate the lived experience of mental illness and continues to change perceptions about neurodiversity and mental health across audiences nationwide.

A Night of Stories and Light - March 30, 2026

Lifeline Productions will host its first-ever fundraising event on March 30, 2026, at Art Center Sarasota. The evening will feature live storytelling, performances, and a mission-driven auction - all designed to celebrate community, connection, and compassion while raising funds for Lifeline's continued growth.