Asolo Rep's Ground Floor: MAKING MUSICALS Series Announces Date Change

Asolo Rep announced today that the dates for it's four-part new musical competition, GROUND FLOOR: MAKING MUSICALS have been adjusted. Part two of the series, FOUNTAIN, originally scheduled to be released on June 4, was postponed in solidarity with black communities across the nation.

FOUNTAIN is now scheduled for June 11 and the remaining two performances were each moved one week later. The four-part new musical competition consists of four new and original musicals that will be broadcast live on the theatre's Facebook and YouTube pages. Each 30-minute session consists of a fifteen-minute preview performance of one new musical, followed by a fifteen-minute discussion with the playwright/composer and James Monaghan, Asolo Rep Dramaturg and Literary Manager, and Celine Rosenthal, Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director, who serves as the Director of the Ground Floor Series and is also directing all four musicals. After the four musicals have aired, the audience will be asked to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep.

The new performance dates are as follows:

June 11 at 6pm (originally scheduled for June 4)

THE FOUNTAIN

Book, Music and Lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak

June 25 at 6pm (originally scheduled for June 18)

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX

Book, Music and Lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman

July 9 at 6pm (originally scheduled for July 2)

MAYA

Book and Music by Cheeyang Ng

Book and Lyrics by Eric Sorrels

The series debuted on May 21 with SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYIN' ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA, book, music and lyrics by Lizzie Hagstedt.

Patrons may access the livestream by visiting the Asolo Rep Facebook page where the video will appear at the top of the page starting at 6pm on Wednesday, May 21.

Viewers can also watch on Asolo Rep's YouTube Live.

Asolo Rep will also post a recording of each broadcast on its Facebook and YouTube channels.

