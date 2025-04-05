Asolo Repertory Theatre Receives Grant to Expand Access of Live Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced that it has received a $5,000 education grant from the Manatee Community Foundation in support of Asolo Rep On Tour. This generous grant will allow the theatre to expand its reach and provide high-quality, live theatrical experiences to K-6 students across elementary and middle schools throughout Manatee County. In addition to school performances, Asolo Rep will present free public shows in libraries, parks, and cultural institutions, ensuring access to the arts for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The 2025 Asolo Rep On Tour will kick off in September 2025, featuring two Dynamic Productions from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, in partnership with Asolo Rep’s Education and Engagement department.

One of this year’s featured productions is a vibrant new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland by Cat Brindisi and David Darrow. This fast-paced and imaginative reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale invites students and families on a whimsical journey that celebrates bravery, curiosity, and the boundless power of imagination. With dynamic staging and beloved characters, Alice in Wonderland promises to spark creativity in young audiences and make live theatre both fun and accessible.

Also touring in repertory is Shakespeare45, adapted and directed by Asolo Rep’s Director of Education & Engagement, Terrance Jackson. This 45-minute Shakespearean revue features a curated mix of scenes, sonnets, and soliloquies, interwoven with insight into Shakespeare’s life and legacy. Designed for junior and senior high school students, the performance fits within a single class period and includes a post-show talkback.

Marcus D. Johnson, Interim Director, Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory stated, "This year's Asolo Rep on Tour shows are a fantastic opportunity to deepen the partnership between FSU and Asolo Rep, as well as foster a strong commitment to the youth of this community."

About Asolo Rep

Now in its 66th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. Asolo Rep produces a wide range of work each season, including classics, contemporary drama, large-scale musicals, and world premieres. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre-makers working in the industry today, and cultivating the next generation of artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings, commitment to new work, and ground-breaking education and engagement programs, ensure the company’s lasting legacy for future generations.

About Manatee Community Foundation (MCF)

Manatee Community Foundation (MCF) is a charitable organization founded in 1998. MCF partners with our citizens to strengthen and enhance our community through philanthropy, education, and service – now and forever. MCF is the bridge between generous donors, business leaders, our government, and nonprofit partners, who work together so that everyone can thrive because together, we can do greater things. MCF has invested over $62 million dollars in the areas of health and human services, education, arts and culture, the environment, and animal welfare and is committed to its diversity, equity, inclusion and access work. As the only community foundation in Manatee serving the entire county and beyond, MCF is your partner in philanthropy, a trusted steward of charitable legacies and the guide for current giving through donor advised funds and beyond.

