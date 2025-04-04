Asolo Repertory Theatre Celebrates Facility Expansion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Asolo Repertory Theatre celebrated with a ribbon cutting of the new Jody Reston Costume Storage, the future home of Asolo Rep's $1 Million costume collection on Saturday, March 29. The evening's celebration also included honoring Asolo Rep's Victor Meyrich's retirement after 56 years with the institution.

“Vic Meyrich had a profound impact not only on Asolo Rep, but on the American Theatre,” stated Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, “We are so grateful that his remarkable life in the theatre was spent here at Asolo Rep.”

The planned expansion added to The Robert and Beverly Koski Production Center at 1009 Televast Road. Phase I of the Koski II building broke ground on April 27, 2021, and was completed October 13, 2022, with a state-of-the-art rehearsal hall. The Jody Reston Costume Storage added 4,000 square feet to the footprint as part Phase II. The overall Phase II project will add a total of 10,160 square feet. The plans were developed by Sweet Sparkman Architects, and implementation by Tandem Construction.

Playing an instrumental role in the expansion is Asolo Rep's previous Production and Operations Director Victor Meyrich, who retired in January after 56 years. Meyrich wrote the architecture program for both the FSU Center for the Performing Arts located on the Ringling Campus at 5555 Tamiami Trail, and the Koski II expansion. He also served as the Theatre's representative on both projects. A member of the Asolo Rep family since 1969, Victor graduated from Carnegie Tech and worked at New York Shakespeare Festival, Brandeis, University of California Institute of Repertory, APA, and American Conservatory Theater. As head of production and technical staff at Asolo Rep, he was responsible for the overall technical operations and facilities.

“The Robert and Beverly Production Center is going to be one of the most state-of-the-art and comprehensive theatre campuses in the country, thanks to the generosity of this community," states Asolo Rep's Managing Director Ross Egan. "We had a wonderful celebration with many generous community members in attendance including Beverly Koski, the family of Jody Reston, Larry and Debbie Haspel, who chaired the capital campaign. Also in attendance were former leadership of Asolo Repertory Theatre, Linda DiGabriele and Michael Donald Edwards.

Now in its 66th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. Asolo Rep produces a wide range of work each season, including classics, contemporary drama, large-scale musicals, and world premieres. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre-makers working in the industry today, and cultivating the next generation of artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings, commitment to new work, and ground-breaking education and engagement programs, ensure the company's lasting legacy for future generations.

Visit www.asolorep.org to learn more.

Comments